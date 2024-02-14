How much money will Morgan Rielly forfeit because of five-game suspension?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has found himself in hot water with the NHL Department of Player Safety following the Ottawa Senators game on Tuesday. Rielly has been handed a five-game suspension and will forfeit $195,312.50 in pay due to his actions.

He got a suspension due to an incident during the closing moments of the 5-3 defeat to the Senators, clubbing Ottawa forward Ridly Greig on the head. The violent act happened right after Greig had made an empty-net goal, leading to a serious penalty for Rielly and getting kicked out of the game.

The plan was for New York to host Rielly's disciplinary hearing in person, but a snowstorm forced the shift to an online setup.

Rielly has been a standout for the Maple Leafs, topping the list in defensive areas like goals, assistance, point and ice time, but he will have to sit it out until Feb. 22. Although he topped the charts with seven goals, 36 assists, 43 points and an ice time of 24:21 in 50 games, that recognition fell in the shadows.

The swift docking of close to $200,000 marked how seriously the NHL views its players' conduct and safety.

Analyst condemns Morgan Rielly's cross-check, calls suspension justified

NHL analyst Craig Button didn't mince words when discussing Morgan Rielly's controversial cross-check during the Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators game.

Rielly's actions led to a five-game suspension, drawing sharp criticism from Button, who condemned Rielly's cross-check to Ridly Greig's head:

"The act of cross-checking somebody in the head can never be defended under any circumstances."

He emphasized the lack of justification for such a move regardless of the emotions involved.

Drawing comparisons to previous suspensions in the league, Button highlighted the severity of Rielly's actions.

He referenced David Perron's six-game suspension for a similar incident, noting that Rielly's cross-check was even more egregious, as it occurred outside the flow of play.

Button stressed that regardless of any perceived provocation from Greig's unconventional goal, Rielly's response was unacceptable:

"Certainly it doesn't warrant a cross-check to the head. And there's nothing that should put a player ... into that situation. And certainly Morgan Rielly is going to pay a price."

In essence, Button's insights underscored the gravity of Rielly's actions and the league's commitment to ensuring player safety.