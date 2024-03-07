"I'll rage if he appeals": Fans react to Martin Pospisil's 3-game suspension for boarding Vince Dunn

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has found himself in the crosshairs of NHL discipline once again, this time for a reckless boarding penalty that has resulted in a three-game suspension. The incident occurred during Monday's clash with the Seattle Kraken, as Pospisil delivered a dangerous hit on Kraken defenseman Vincent Dunn, sidelining him for the remainder of the game.

Martin Pospisil's hit drew immediate criticism from Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, who didn't mince words in his assessment of the play. Hakstol pointed out that Pospisil had previously thrown a similar check on Adam Larsson earlier in the game. His sentiments were echoed by fans who were quick to condemn Pospisil's actions, calling for swift disciplinary action from the league.

"Should be more. I'll rage if he tries to appeal," a fan posted

What apparently separated the two hits was intent. As analyzed in multiple videos, including one released by the NHL, Martin Pospisil's angle of approach was always aligned to deliver the hit on Dunn straight through his back.

Not only that, but Pospisil had several seconds to attempt to recorrect himself, seeing that Dunn's head was facing the board and back was straight out. Martin Pospisil made no such effort on the play, leading to his three-game suspension.

The severity of the hit sparked a physical altercation between Pospisil and Kraken forward Tye Kartye. However, the damage had already been done, with Dunn forced to exit the game due to the impact of the hit.

Short-term impact of Martin Pospisil and Martin Dunn's absences for their respective teams

With six goals and 15 points in 45 games, Pospisil's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Calgary Flames. The Flames will have to turn towards their youth, as not only will they be missing Pospisil for the next three matches, but they will also be likely dealing out more players going into the NHL's trade deadline.

On the other side of the equation, Dunn's absence is a blow to the Kraken, who rely heavily on his defensive prowess and leadership on the ice. As one of the team's top defensemen, Dunn's presence will be sorely missed.