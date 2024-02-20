"I’m sure everyone will be calm and rational about this" - NHL fans react to latest Morgan Rielly suspension update

The recent affirmation of Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has sparked a range of reactions from passionate NHL fans. Chris Johnston, an NHL insider, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with the hockey community, saying:

"Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension has been affirmed by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. He's eligible to return to the #leafs lineup on Thursday."

Johnston further clarified the situation,

One fan expressed a hint of sarcasm, saying:

"I’m sure everyone will be calm and rational about this."

Another fan seemed cautiously optimistic, saying:

"Ok, I am actually fine with this... IF they keep it consistent... which we know they won't lol But I can hope."

A more critical perspective emerged from another fan who declared:

"League is a joke. Has anyone ever won an appeal?"

One fan expressed a desire for a harsher punishment, writing:

"Unreal, should’ve added 2 more."

Maple Leafs' unbeaten streak in Morgan Rielly's absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a remarkable four-game winning streak, despite the absence of their top defenseman, Morgan Rielly, who is serving a five-game suspension for a cross-check incident.

Many anticipated defensive struggles in Rielly's absence, but the Leafs have defied expectations, boasting a perfect 4-0 record during his suspension. However, while the team has performed admirably, forward William Nylander said:

"We’ve answered the bell. I think Mo lit the fire in the team. Yeah, we’re battling for Mo."

Without Rielly, the team faces defensive challenges, as he typically logs significant ice time and contributes both defensively and offensively. Additionally, the Leafs' recent victories have come against lower-tier opponents, raising questions about the true impact of Rielly's absence.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledges that some players may benefit, but emphasizes that the team is stronger with Rielly in the lineup.

Keefe said (via MapleLeafsHotStove.com):

"The first thing is to not try to do too much or feel like the responsibility is bigger than anything you are capable of. It is more about getting out there and playing.

"Sometimes, for some players, it works out better because you are thinking less. You just have to go. You don’t have time to get in your head. When you make a mistake, you are likely going right back out."

With Rielly set to return against Vegas, the Leafs eagerly anticipate his comeback, marking the end of his suspension after their upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes.