"If it includes a fine, I am paying it": Flyers CEO offers to pay fine should John Tortorella be penalized for lashing out against referees

Philadelphia Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty has made a bold statement of support for head coach John Tortorella. Hilferty has offered to pay any fine that may be levied by the NHL should Tortorella be penalized for his actions during Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The gesture comes after John Tortorella was ejected from the match in Tampa, receiving a game misconduct and bench minor just over 10 minutes into the matchup. This came as the Flyers suffered a significant 7-0 loss, coinciding with a ceremony honoring the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached.

NHL insider Al Morganti took to Twitter to highlight Hilferty's commitment to standing behind Tortorella and the team.

"If you had any doubt that the Flyers new culture starts at the top consider this: Just spoke to Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty about Torts getting ejected from Saturday night's game in Tampa and he said he will pay any fine levied by the NHL," Morganti tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In response to the situation, Hilferty expressed pride in Tortorella for standing up for the team and emphasized the collective nature of the Flyers' new era.

"I'm really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team," Hilferty said. "This new era of Orange is about having each other's backs. Last night, Torts had our collective backs.. I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take but if it includes a fine, I am paying it."

Expand Tweet

As the NHL considers disciplinary action in response to John Tortorella's ejection, Hilferty's offer to pay any fines will make Flyers fans happy.

More on John Tortorella's ejection against Lightning

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella expressed frustration toward the officials during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, refusing to leave the bench after receiving penalties. He eventually relented and left for the locker room.

Associate coach Brad Shaw took over postgame duties. Shaw suggested Tortorella was making a point about perceived unfair calls. Referee Wes McCauley's decision to eject Tortorella prompted speculation, including a penalty reversal and a 10-minute misconduct for a Flyers player.

"I think he was just trying to make a point that we felt like we might not have been getting our fair shake," Shaw said (via ESPN). "It's an emotional game at times, and we all get elevated blood pressure.

"I'm not going to speculate on whether or not it was the right call. It's an emotional game, you know, and Wes decided that was the right thing to do. That's his decision in the moment."

Overall, the game against the Flyers was truly wild.