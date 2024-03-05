"If it’s not more than Rielly this league is broken" - NHL fans react as Martin Pospisil set to face hearing for boarding Vince Dunn

Hockey fans are speculating as news broke that Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil is set to face a hearing for boarding Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn. The NHL Department of Player Safety made the announcement via its official Twitter account Tuesday, sparking immediate reactions from passionate fans.

The tweet from the NHL Department of Player Safety simply stated:

"Calgary’s Martin Pospisil will have a hearing tomorrow for boarding Seattle’s Vince Dunn."

This concise message triggered responses from fans, expressing a wide range of opinions and emotions regarding the impending hearing.

One fan voiced frustration, implying dissatisfaction with past rulings:

"If it’s not more than Rielly this league is broken."

Another fan delved into the technicalities of the hearing process:

"If it was in-person, it would say 'has been offered an in-person hearing date and time tbd' in the tweet. Max of 5 games applicable here."

Amid the varying opinions, some fans expressed skepticism about the perceived leniency of past decisions by NHL Player Safety. One fan bluntly wrote:

"Should be 2 games but you Gus are soft so he will get 1 game. Please change your name to NHL Playerunsafety."

On the other hand, some fans offered a perspective on the incident itself:

"We are all taught at the age of 12 not to stand backwards that far off the boards. If you’re gonna stand there for that long, you have to expect it,"

Martin Pospisil and Flames lost 4-2 to Kraken

The Seattle Kraken secured a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames, marking their third win in four games. Jared McCann led the charge with a goal and an assist, while Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Adam Larsson also contributed to the Kraken's victory. The win marked a milestone for Seattle, as it was its 100th win in franchise history, achieved in just 225 games.

Despite a strong performance from Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored twice for Calgary, the Flames ultimately fell short. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves between the pipes for the Flames, but it wasn't enough to overcome Seattle's offensive onslaught.

The game was not without controversy, as Calgary rookie Martin Pospisil received a major penalty and a game misconduct for a dangerous hit on Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn. The hit sparked condemnation from Seattle coach Dave Hakstol, who labeled it "garbage."

Both teams will continue their season, with the Flames set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in their next matchup.