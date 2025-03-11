Insider Rick Westhead shares worrying exchange with NHL executive as Donald Trump announces further Canadian tariffs

President Donald Trump has waged a trade war on Canada, and the NHL could experience some of the effects of that. The 47th American president announced 25% tariffs on his northern neighbor and then doubled down by increasing some of them to 50% after Canada retaliated.

Ad

The increase has been for Canadian steel and aluminium, as per BBC.

Hockey insider Rick Westhead claims that this could have a major impact on sports, especially the National Hockey League which has more Canadian teams than the NBA or MLS.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Westhead said that Trump has promised new tariffs on Canada and threatened to "permanently shut down" the Canadian auto sector.

Westhead, who spoke to an anonymous executive, said:

"The sports industry, like all sectors, is not immune from the uncertainty. An NHL team executive told me today concerns are mounting that North America is heading towards a recession and that the Canadian dollar will plunge to $0.60 cents or less. (The dollar’s record low was $0.618 in 2002.)"

Ad

The insider also noted that the seven NHL teams in Canada, including the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, pay players in U.S. dollars but generate revenue in Canadian dollars.

NBA legend comes to Wayne Gretzky's defense amid Donald Trump controversy

Amid the Donald Trump tariff and annexation controversy, Canadians turned their ire to Wayne Gretzky. The Canadian hockey legend has been close with Trump, and he faced controversy after his appearance at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ad

Wayne Gretzky at Donald Trump's inauguration (Imagn)

Charles Barkley, who works at TNT for the NBA, while Gretzky is employed for the NHL, believes Canadians are acting too harshly. The former NBA star said, via The Daily Mail:

Ad

"Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player ever. He's the nicest person. Them fools up in Canada give him a hard time because of the tariff with Trump and everything. ... He got no control over what these fools do down here in our government."

Gretzky and Bobby Orr have been criticized by Canadians for being friendly with the current U.S. president, and even their legendary status hasn't saved them from criticism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama