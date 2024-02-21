"Instagram followback for $500, i'm in tears" - NHL fans roast Evander Kane over alleged pricing of personalized content, meet and greet

Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane is in the spotlight as NHL fans share their opinions about the alleged pricing of Kane's special fan experience and meet-and-greet, among other things, on Fanbasis. However, the profile's official status has not been verified.

With an impressive performance of 22 goals and 35 points for the Oilers, Kane was brought into the conversation for a different reason. A screenshot shared by a fan reveals Kane's alleged profile on Fanbasis, where he offers various fan experiences at hefty prices.

Among the offerings, an "Instagram Follow Back" is listed at a staggering $500. Additionally, a "Personalized Video Message" can be availed of for a whopping $1200, leaving fans incredulous at the steep pricing. However, the most eyebrow-raising revelation comes with the purported $7000 price tag for a meet-and-greet after a game.

It prompted one fan to exclaim:

"Instagram followback for $500, I'm in tears man."

Mockery ensues as fans jest about Kane's alleged offerings, with one fan humorously suggesting:

"One hand at the blackjack table. And if you want a message, he will send it directly from the table."

One more fan called it all fake. He said:

"This has to be fake it also says $7000 for a meet and greet after a game the oilers or nhl would step in at that point"

Evander Kane's late goals secure 6-3 Victory

The Edmonton Oilers overcame early struggles and a third-period deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3. Evander Kane's two goals in the third period were crucial to the comeback.

"When things aren’t going our way or we don’t have our best game going, (it's) just staying composed, not panicking and knowing if we hang around long enough and get our game in order we can pull it out," Kane said.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Oilers scored four goals, including Zach Hyman and Kane's quick strikes.

"Good teams are able to put together long streaks and good teams also don’t put long losing streaks together," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

For the Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad scored twice, and coach Andre Tourigny acknowledged their struggles despite positive aspects:

"It's too bad because we did a lot of good things. We break down and we cannot stop the bleeding."

The Coyotes have allowed at least four goals in seven of their ten consecutive losses, with Bjugstad expressing frustration, saying:

"It's tough in the room right now; we've got to figure it out."

The Oilers will next face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Rogers Place.