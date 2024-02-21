Is Connor Bedard back? Checking rookie Blackhawks star's availability for Flyers showdown

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard is expected to be in the lineup as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Philadelphia Flyers today at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT and MAX.

The 18-year-old missed over a month of action after suffering a broken jaw against the New Jersey Devils on January 5th.

Bedard underwent surgery shortly after the injury and was sidelined for 14 games before making his return last week. Despite his extended absence, the young center still leads all rookies with 39 points, 17 goals and 22 assists in just 42 games.

Connor Bedard earned three points in the Blackhawks' 6-3 loss to Carolina, including a goal and two assists, for his eighth multipoint game of the season. With that effort, he surpassed Blackhawks icon Eddie Olczyk for the most multipoint games by an 18-year-old in franchise history.

Connor Bedard’s take on his return after jaw surgery

Connor Bedard came back on February 16 following his jaw surgery. When questioned about his thoughts on his return, he said:

“Energy felt good. It was good to be back, for sure. I want to play games. I mean it's frustrating watching and you can't be out there with your guys and try and help them win and go to battle with them. It's what I love to do. It's all I really want, so it's nice to be back, for sure.”

Bedard also discussed the impact of New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith’s hit that resulted in his jaw injury.

"It was a normal play," Bedard said (h/t The Hockey News). "Just making an (zone) entry and the puck kind of bounced and went forward. I saw him (Smith), but I thought I'd finish the play and kick it out.

It wasn't really like a hard, obviously, hit. It was clean. He just kind of got me in a spot where it happened to break my jaw. But overall, maybe bail out on the play, but in the moment you just kind of want to make the play."

The Blackhawks vs. Flyers game can be heard on WGN, Radio 720 AM and WMMR, 93.3 FM Rocks!