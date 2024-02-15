Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Penguins? Insider reveals latest on Blackhawks rookie's playing status

Good news for Chicago Blackhawks fans who eagerly await the potential return of rookie sensation Connor Bedard. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted about discussions between the Blackhawks and doctors regarding Bedard's availability for the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Friedman's tweet hinted at the possibility of Bedard making his long-awaited comeback, stating,

"Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close."

Despite being sidelined with a fractured jaw sustained during a game against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, Bedard has remained a central figure in discussions surrounding the team's prospects.

The 18-year-old phenom's absence has severely impacted the Blackhawks. Before his injury, Bedard was leading in his rookie season, emerging as a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy with an impressive stat line of 15 goals and 33 points in 39 appearances during the 2023-24 season.

Bedard's injury occurred when he absorbed a hit from Devils' Brendan Smith midway through the first period. Despite the setback, Bedard managed to log three minutes and five seconds of ice time before being sidelined.

Connor Bedard was recently seen at 2024 All-Stars game

Even though he was selected for the roster, the Chicago Blackhawks' top pick in the 2023 NHL draft suffered a fractured jaw before the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Although Bedard had resumed skating by Jan. 15, he refrained from participating, prioritizing the healing process.

Despite this injury setback, Connor Bedard took part as a special guest passer in the All-Star Skills event.

"It's good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in," Bedard said (via NHL.com). "Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It's fun.

"Of course, you want to be [playing in the All-Star Game], but I'm grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it."

Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 33 points. Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild holds the second position with 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 53 games. Marco Rossi and Adam Fantilli follow closely in the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 29 and 27 points each.