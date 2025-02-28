"Is Connor cooked", "Draisaitl doing all the heavy lifting": Fans react after Edmonton Oilers lose 5 straight games post 4-3 defeat to Panthers

NHL fans on social media reacted after the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Oilers lost to the Panthers 4-3, extending their losing streak to five games.

The Oilers have now lost five straight games, four of which came after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Edmonton Oilers' fifth straight defeat. One tweeted.

"Is Connor cooked?"

Another chimed in:

"Holy, Drai is the only one that actually cares. Embarrassing."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Draisaitl doing all the heavy lifting." a third fan commented.

"The Oilers showed some life today. Drai is giving it everything and deserves better. Skinner had a better game but still allows a few he shouldn't have and that's the difference. Changing your mind Bowman?" one fan opined.

"Fire Dustin Schwartz. If that doesn’t work, trade for a goalie. I am so sick of goalies being traded and him staying in that position," another disgruntled fan posted.

"Janmark, Henrique and Arvidsson need to go. Jeff Skinner needs to go too cause we can’t have a 3 mil cap hit getting healthy scratched every other game," another chimed in.

Despite four straight losses, the Edmonton Oilers sit comfortably in second place in the Pacific Division, leading the LA Kings by two points. The Oilers will end their tough road trip at PNC Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

How Florida Panthers downed the Edmonton Oilers

On Thursday, the Florida Panthers hosted the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Uvis Balinskis opened the scoring for the Panthers, giving them a 1-0 lead 12:28 into the first period.

Around two minutes later, Brett Kulak tied it for the Oilers before heading into the second period. Anton Lundell restored the Panthers' lead to 2-1 before Leon Draisaitl made it 2-2 for the Oilers as the game advanced to the third period. He has now scored in seven straight games for the Oilers.

Goals from Nate Schmidt and Carter Verhaeghe in a three-minute span, gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead. With less than four minutes remaining before the buzzer, Zach Hyman made it 4-3 for the Oilers, but that would be the final score.

