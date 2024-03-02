Is Ilya Lyubushkin playing tonight? Will Leafs defenseman feature in comeback game against New York Rangers?

Ilya Lyubushkin will make his second debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight alongside defenseman Morgan Rielly when they face the New York Rangers. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed the news which made the rounds on X.

Expand Tweet

Lyubushkin made his first debut for the Maple Leafs in February 2022 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, following a trade from the Arizona Coyotes.

Lyubushkin then inked a two-year deal of $5.5 million with the Buffalo Sabres as an unrestricted agent in July 2022. However, following a season in Buffalo, he was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks in August last year. On February 29, Lyubushkin was dealt back to the Maple Leafs in a three-way trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes.

Coach Sheldon Keefe also shared some updates on the lineup mentioning that Timothy Liljegren's availability is based on a game-time decision and Calle Jarnkrok is set to make his return after a period of absence.

Sheldon Keefe’s thoughts on Ilya Lyubushkin's debut

During an interview on Friday, Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on Ilya Lyubushkin’s return to the team. Keefe noted Lyubushkin's competitive spirit, saying:

"He helped us both in what he brings and the type of player that he is. He is ultra-competitive, physical, and strong, and he doesn't back down to anyone or any situation."

He praised Lyubushkin for playing the game "hard and honest," which is a testament to his character and playing style. Significantly, Keefe highlighted Lyubushkin's right-handed shot as a crucial asset that helps balance the team's defensive structure

"That in and of itself allows some things to settle into place, which is where the additional boost comes from," Keefe explained.

The coach also recognizes the effect Lyubushkin's presence has on the rest of the defense, enhancing the overall dynamics of the team's back end. With a warm acknowledgment of Lyubushkin's previous stint, Keefe added:

"There is familiarity with the players and staff that was here. Everyone really enjoyed their time with him. I certainly did."

The timing of Ilya Lyubushkin's addition seems perfect for the Maple Leafs as they aim to solidify their defense.