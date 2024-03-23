Is Ilya Samsonov playing tonight against Oilers? Maple Leafs' starting goalie for March 23rd clash revealed

The Toronto Maple Leafs' matchup against the Edmonton Oilers tonight is generating excitement for numerous reasons and Ilya Samsonov's presence is being questioned. Both teams are partially into the playoff mode and they'll try to secure a win to ensure high chances of playoff seat.

The focus tonight will be on the net for the Leafs. NHL insider Mark Masters spilled the beans, saying Ilya Samsonov will be guarding the crease for Toronto.

Masters tweeted,

"Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice at Leafs optional skate and projects to start tonight against the Oilers"

This news has ignited extensive discussions among hockey fans about Samsonov's performance and its implications for the game.

Samsonov's got a big responsibility tonight, as the Leafs are gunning for a win against a tough team like the Oilers. Despite not winning his last two games and letting in eight goals on 70 shots, Samsonov's got skills that can't be ignored.

He's played in 33 games this season, with a record of 18-6-7, a 3.12 goals-against average (GAA), and an .888 save percentage. While those numbers show his solid play, Samsonov will definitely want to step up and have a standout performance against the Oilers.

The Oilers are no pushovers, though, with an impressive 3.58 goals per game average. They'll test Samsonov and the Leafs' defense for sure. But Leafs fans are optimistic that Samsonov can rise to the occasion and help grab a crucial win for the team.

Who will be up against Ilya Samsonov in the Leafs vs Oilers game?

The Edmonton Oilers are looking at starting Stuart Skinner in goal. Skinner was a big part of the Oilers' 8-3 win against the Sabres, stopping 26 out of 29 shots. Even though they initially fell behind 2-0, Skinner stepped up, only letting in one goal for the rest of the game while the Oilers racked up eight goals.

This win adds to Skinner's great run, as he hasn't lost in regulation since February 24, with a record of 6-0-2 in his last eight games.

He has been consistently keeping opponents to three goals or less per game. So far this season, Skinner has a record of 31-13-4, with a .908 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average.

So, Oilers fans can look forward to seeing Skinner back in action on Saturday, against Toronto on the road at Scotiabank Arena.