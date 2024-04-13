Is Joel Edmundson playing tonight against Red Wings? Insider updates on Leafs defenseman's availability status

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without defenseman Joel Edmundson for Saturday night's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, according to insider updates from NHL analyst Mark Masters. Edmundson, who recently returned to action after a stint on the sidelines, is being held out due to precautionary measures following a minor issue that surfaced during the past few days.

Here's what insider Mark Masters had to say:

"Joel Edmundson staying out late at Leafs skate so looks like he’s out tonight. Ilya Lyubushkin is already off and appears to be in."

Expand Tweet

Masters' post on X from earlier today shed light on the situation, mentioning that Joel Edmundson stayed out late during Saturday's practice, indicating that he would likely be sidelined for tonight's game. The Leafs are taking a cautious approach here, making sure Edmundson's long-term health is not ignored.

In Joel Edmundson's absence, defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is expected to step in, as reported by Masters. Lyubushkin's presence will be crucial in providing support to the Maple Leafs' defensive lineup against the Red Wings.

Some positive news has also arrived from the Leafs' camp. Forward Max Domi, who missed Friday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, participated in this morning's optional skate and has been confirmed to play tonight by coach Sheldon Keefe. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren will also be making his return to the lineup to take the ice, providing further depth to the Maple Leafs roster for tonight's game.

Domi's return is particularly important as he has contributed on the offensive end throughout the season. Domi works best for the Maple Leafs' forward lines, scoring nine goals and 38 assists in 79 games. Plus, he coordinates well with Matthews, as seen in the 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The Maple Leafs are aiming for a win to enter the playoffs with the right confidence.

With Joel Edmundson on the sidelines, what should Leafs learn from back-to-back games against Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs experienced contrasting outcomes in their recent games against the New Jersey Devils. It laid bare both their offensive prowess and defensive lapses.

In the first game, Auston Matthews continued his remarkable season by scoring his 66th goal and extending his point streak in a 5-2 victory. Goals from Mark Giordano and Tyler Bertuzzi highlighted the team's overall performance, solidifying its playoff mindset with a total of 101 points.

However, in the subsequent matchup, the Maple Leafs stumbled as Jesper Bratt's late goal secured a 6-5 win for the Devils despite Matthews' NHL-leading 67th and 68th goals. The game featured moments of sloppiness, prompting coach Sheldon Keefe to acknowledge the need for improvement.

While Matthews' scoring prowess was evident, with his 68th goal marking a franchise milestone, the team aims to avoid a freewheeling style and maintain consistency moving forward.

So, the Maple Leafs indeed have potential, but they need to maintain focus and defensive discipline as they approach the playoffs.