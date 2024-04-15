Is Lane Hutson playing tonight against Red Wings? All we know so far about Canadiens defenseman's highly-anticipated debut

Montreal Canadiens fans have something exciting to look forward to as Lane Hutson, the promising young defenseman, is set to make his NHL debut. The Habs locked down that 20-year-old for three years with a fresh contract on Friday.

According to NHL insider Priyanta Emrith's post on X (formerly Twitter), Lane Hutson will be paired with veteran defenseman David Savard in his debut game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Lane Hutson has been a standout player for Boston University, where he tied for the NCAA lead among defensemen with an impressive 49 points in just 38 games during his sophomore season. Moreover, he was named a top-10 finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive season.

With 97 points in 77 games over his two college seasons, Lane Hutson has demonstrated his ability to make significant contributions. His knack for scoring crucial goals, including 10 game-winning goals, highlights his value as a defenseman.

Picked up by Montreal in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, now he's got the chance to show what he's made of in the big leagues.

Before Lane Hutson's debut news, the Canadiens lost 5-4

The Ottawa Senators claimed a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, led by Brady Tkachuk's two goals and an assist. Drake Batherson secured the win with the only goal in the shootout. Despite Tkachuk's career-high 37 goals, he expressed mixed feelings due to the Senators' playoff absence

“I mean, in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t really mean much,” Tkachuk said.

“Like I said this morning, it wasn’t about individual goals this year it was more team goals and unfortunately we didn’t hit them and I think there’s a lot of lessons to be learned this year.”

Senators interim coach Jacques Martin, concluding his tenure, reflected positively on his time.

“It’s been great. I enjoyed the opportunity to come back and hopefully help the team understand what it takes to be in the playoffs, how you need to play on a nightly basis, help the players grow and maybe get better," Martin said.

The game saw intense back-and-forth action, with Thomas Chabot's late equalizer forcing overtime.

Montreal's Cole Caufield shone with two goals, but Ottawa's resilience prevailed. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said:

“The fact that we’ve been in so many (close games) this year, those are reps you can’t buy, ... I think as we keep progressing, we’ll find ourselves on the other side of them.”

The match showcased a power-play battle, with Tkachuk and Caufield exchanging goals. Despite Ottawa missing center Tim Stützle due to injury, they secured a hard-fought victory.

