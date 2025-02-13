Is Mark Scheifele going to represent Team Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off?

Mark Scheifele is one of the top Canadian hockey players today, but does that mean he made it to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off? The Canadian nation is a hockey superpower, and there are only a limited number of spots that are available.

Scheifele plays center, and there are only 13 forward spots available to every team. With so many talented players to choose from, Canada inevitably has to snub some players who may walk into the national teams of many countries.

This was what happened with The Winnipeg Jets star too, and he was not named to the roster. He was, however, named as a possible injury replacement. If someone goes down, Scheifele is the next man up.

Canada has an abundance of talent up front, including Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, and Seth Jarvis, so some players had to be left off. Connor Bedard was left out, alongside Scheifele.

How did Winnipeg Jets HC Scott Arniel react to the news of Mark Scheifele's snub?

Mark Scheifele currently ranks third in the NHL with 31 goals scored this season. He is also 13th in overall points with 63, but he didn't make the team. His coach in the NHL, Scott Arniel believes that to be an oversight since he's enjoying a great year with one of the top teams in the league.

Mark Scheifele was not added to Team Canada's roster (Imagn)

“I think he should be on the team," Scott Arniel said earlier this week. "Since we got the call that he wasn’t going to be on the team, he’s played fantastic. He’s had a great year, actually. I take that back. It’s all year. But even since that day he’s even taken it up another notch.”

As it stands now, someone would have to be hurt and be removed from the roster, for Scheifele to be named to the team.

Scheifele could have possibly replaced Sidney Crosby. The Pittsburgh Penguins star was hurt before the 4 Nations Face-Off and his status was in jeopardy. Ultimately, Crosby did recover and play in the opener, taking a roster spot that Scheifele could have filled.

