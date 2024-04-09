Is Sean Couturier playing tonight against Canadiens? Insider provides encouraging update on Flyers captain

Philadelphia Flyers fans have been waiting for news about their captain, Sean Couturier, for a few days. As the team prepares to face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, some positive updates have arrived. Insider sources suggest that Couturier may make his return to the ice.

Jackie Spiegel, a beat reporter covering the Flyers for The Philadelphia Inquirer, took to X on Tuesday to share a positive update regarding Couturier's availability for tonight's game. In her post, Spiegel shared Couturier's statement on his availability against the Canadiens.

"I think so. I feel good," Couturier said. "I've felt better every day since last week. Feel good enough to go, so we'll see what the lineup is."

This statement from Sean Couturier himself indicates a strong likelihood that he will be suiting up to play against the Canadiens.

Further reinforcing this optimism is a report from Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports, who reported that Couturier, despite dealing with a shoulder injury, fully expects to be back in action for Tuesday's game against Montreal.

Couturier's return would provide a big boost for the Flyers camp. He has missed a couple of games due to injury, but this season, he has contributed 11 goals and 36 points in 70 games.

With Sean Couturier likely to slot back into a top-six role against the Canadiens, the Flyers will benefit from his leadership, defensive prowess and offensive contributions. His return is considered a surge in the Flyers' depth. Now they have a couple of chances to turn things around and secure wins in upcoming games.

That can ensure them a wild-card spot.

The Jackets demolished the Flyers in Sean Couturier's absence from the lineup

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday, extending the Flyers' losing streak to seven games. Damon Severson and Zach Werenski each scored twice for the Blue Jackets. With this victory, they have won three of their last four outings.

Severson highlighted the strong defensive effort and said:

“Tonight was just a good night from the D-men.”

Erik Gudbranson and Nick Blankenburg also contributed goals for Columbus. Gudbranson tied a career-high with his sixth goal of the season.

The Flyers, although struggling, remain competitive in the race for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference wild-card spots. Coach John Tortorella said:

“It’s a loss. It’s an ugly one. We can’t get discouraged. No one is going to help us out of this, and being discouraged is not going to help it. We’ve just got to stay positive.”

Defenseman Werenski scored two goals in the third period for Columbus.

Despite Adam Ginning scoring his first NHL goal for the Flyers late in the game, the outcome was already decided in favor of the Blue Jackets. The Flyers now look to regroup as they face the Montreal Canadiens in their next matchup.