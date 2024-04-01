Is Tristan Jarry playing tonight against New York Rangers? Penguins take decision on goaltender's availability

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Tristan Jarry will guard the net in Monday's matchup against the New York Rangers. This decision was communicated through an official tweet on X from the Penguins' organization:

"Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal tonight against the Rangers."

Expand Tweet

Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reported Jarry will be on the road this Monday to face the Rangers. It will be his first appearance in the crease since facing off against the Colorado Avalanche on March 24.

This return to the starting lineup comes after Jarry's brief benching in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic for the past three games. He has had a challenging stretch toward the end of the season. He has a record of 1-5-1 in his last eight games and less-than-ideal statistics of a 4.47 goals-against average and .869 save percentage. Yet, the Penguins have displayed their confidence in Jarry's capabilities.

Jarry will be taking the reins for Monday's game. Fans can anticipate Nedeljkovic to step into the goaltending role for the second leg of the back-to-back against the Devils on Tuesday.

Penguins will start Tristan Jarry after a 4-3 loss to Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their six-game losing streak with a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alexandre Texier and Damon Severson secured the win in the shootout.

Blue Jackets made a third-period comeback and erased a two-goal deficit in the game. Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski leveled the score with crucial goals. Mathieu Olivier also made an early contribution to the game. Elvis Merzlikins' 30 saves helped the team win, his first career win against Pittsburgh.

Drew O'Connor, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rackell scored for the Penguins. But despite Alex Nedeljkovic's 35 saves, Columbus won.

“We’ve got to defend better," he said. "That’s what we can learn,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent praised his team's resilience:

“That goal that we scored right away after their third goal was a key moment. It gave the bench a lot of juice.”

Slowly, playoff hopes are dying for the Penguins.