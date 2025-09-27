James Reimer makes feelings known about his return to Toronto Maple Leafs - "Greatest city to play the game"

Maple Leafs training camp invitee James Reimer opened up about his experience regarding his second stint in Toronto.The 37-year-old James Reimer signed a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) earlier this week amid the team’s potential goaltending issues. Thus far, he hasn’t seen any preseason action, but has been a full participant in the training camp activities.That situation prompted him to state:“Obviously, this is where I started. This is where the whole thing got going. It’s a special city. It’s the greatest game on Earth and the greatest city to play the game.”Reimer isn’t guaranteed to earn a roster spot for Opening Night. But given the uncertainty surrounding goalie Joseph Woll, Reimer has a good shot as any to make the team.Reimer added:“I’ve got so many good memories. I’m sure there were some bad memories in there—I don’t remember any of them. I’m sure nobody else does either.”James Reimer made the playoffs once during his first tenure in Toronto. The 2013 Maple Leafs pushed the Boston Bruins to a seven-game, first-round series, but ultimately fell in the final game. Reimer left Toronto in 2016 to become a journeyman backup goaltender.His second time around has prompted him to declare:“It’s an unreal feeling to come back, I’m just trying to soak it in and enjoy the moment.”Reimer will be hoping to be on the Opening Night roster and provide the club with reliable support moving forward.Looking back at James Reimer’s first tenure with Toronto Maple Leafs James Reimer was a fourth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2006 NHL Draft. He debuted with Toronto during the 2010-11 season, playing 37 games, sporting a 2.60 GAA and a .921 SV%. He became the Maple Leafs’ main goalie, playing over 30 games in the six seasons he played in Toronto.His only playoff appearance came during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Reimer played in seven games, posting a 2.88 GAA and .923 SV%. The playoff run would be the only amid a string of losing seasons.The Maple Leafs traded Reimer in 2016 to the San Jose Sharks as the club deepened its rebuild. He would move around various teams before circling back to the Maple Leafs this season.James Reimer won’t officially become a team member until he signs an NHL contract. Amid the circumstances, there’s a very good chance that will be the case. The team needs goalie depth, and Reimer can deliver it.