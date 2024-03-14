Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads shipment stolen ahead of giveaway, Penguins announce contingency plan 

The Pittsburgh Penguins will no longer be giving away a Jaromir Jagr bobblehead on Thursday.

The Penguins were giving away a Jagr bobblehead during their game against the San Jose Sharks. However, the team announced the shipment was stolen after it arrived from California.

With the bobbleheads being stolen, the team announced the memorabilia would be given away at a later date, as all fans in attendance would be given a voucher to redeem the bobblehead.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fan."

The team announced that the location and dates for pickup will be announced when the items are safely located or new bobbleheads are produced and available for distribution. Only fans in attendance are eligible to receive the voucher.

The Jagr bobblehead giveaway was just weeks after the Penguins retired his jersey.

Pittsburgh also announced that it is an ongoing investigation and no further comments will be made.

Pittsburgh Penguins likely to miss the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Pittsburgh is 28-27-9 and is seven points back of a playoff spot. The Penguins missed the playoffs on the final game of the season last year and many expected Pittsburgh to make the postseason this season.

The Penguins went out and traded for Erik Karlsson before the season, but Pittsburgh has struggled mightily.

Due to their lack of success, the Penguins dealt Jake Guentzel at the deadline as Pittsburgh appeared to throw in the white flag.