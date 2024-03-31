"John Hynes #1 public enemy" - NHL fans roast Minnesota Wild's OT gamble after loss to Vegas Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild took a gamble by pulling their goalie in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights but ultimately lost the game. Fans were not pleased with this move. With the Wild fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the Western Conference wild-card race, it was unexpected.

The scene was set at Xcel Energy Center as the Minnesota Wild were in a high-stakes overtime against the Knights. Just 21 days prior, Minnesota had executed a similar strategy against the Nashville Predators. They had pulled their goalie in the dying minutes of overtime and emerged victorious, 4-3. However, lightning didn't strike twice this time.

As per NHL overtime rules, teams can substitute their goalie with an additional skater during the overtime period. But there's a catch. If the team loses the game while the goalie is pulled, they forfeit the automatic point gained in the tie at the end of regulation play. An exception is if the goalie was removed due to a delayed penalty against the opposing team.

Vegas capitalized on the empty net as Jonathan Marchessault scored the decisive goal that handed the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory.

"MINNESOTA PULLED THE GOALIE IN OVERTIME AND LOST SO THEY DON'T GET ANY STANDINGS POINTS"

Fans expressed their thoughts on X.

"Why would they do it again lmao," one fan tweeted.

Another fan pointed out the strategic implications:

"One point against the team you need to catch for the final WC spot is a lateral move and does nothing for Minnesota's playoff chances. They HAD to sell out for two. Comments full of non-puck knowers."

The sentiment was clear among fans who felt the Wild's decision may have inadvertently benefited their opponents.

"Just handing Vegas extra points left and right," another fan tweeted.

Remarks from Minnesota Wild for the goalie pull in OT

The Minnesota Wild did not receive any points in the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They are currently 35-28-10 and rank 6th in the Central Division.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson was not at all happy with the results.

“Disappointing,” he said, via The Hockey News.

Jake Middleton also said,

“A bummer ... It didn’t work for us this time."

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes said,

“Where we’re at in the standings and where it goes, you're trying to put your team in the best position to win the hockey game,”

Hynes believes it wasn't a bad move and might try it again.