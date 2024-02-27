John Tavares speaks out on his demotion to Maple Leafs' third line with scoring slump piling

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to dominate on the ice with a seven-game winning streak, one name has found itself in an unexpected position – John Tavares. The Maple Leafs captain, who was seen as a Leafs cornerstone entering the year, has recently been demoted to the team's third line. However, rather than expressing frustration or discontent, Tavares has embraced his new role with optimism and determination.

In a recent interview, Tavares shed light on his approach to the situation. He spoke candidly about his willingness to adapt and make the most out of his new position. Tavares shared his recent efforts to build chemistry with his new linemates Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann. McMann has been on a scoring tear over the past two weeks, as Tavares has been slumping.

“You want to do what you can to help the team, be ready when your name is called. (As a third-liner), you look to create opportunities, build momentum, play in the offensive zone and finish chances when you get them,” Tavares said on Monday after practice (via Toronto Star).

John Tavares was complimentary of head coach Sheldon Keefe and took the demotion in stride. He accepted the coach's logic behind the lineup changes, understanding that adjustments were necessary to rejuvenate the team's performance.

“It’s what (Keefe) felt was necessary and you just control what you can,” Tavares said. “We have a real strong club and the goal is to win and do something special. You just want to contribute to that.”

Sheldon Keefe praises John Tavares amid demotion

Coach Keefe praised John Tavares for his professionalism and understanding, commending him for his selfless attitude and willingness to put the team above individual interests. The coach's decision to reshuffle the lines was aimed at providing the team with different offensive looks while maximizing the strengths of each player.

Despite facing challenges on the ice, including a missed opportunity in a crucial moment against the Colorado Avalanche, Tavares maintained a positive outlook. He attributed the incident to a stroke of bad luck rather than dwelling on it, showcasing his resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

“It gave us some different looks and John is all about the team,” Keefe said.

As the Leafs continue their winning streak, John Tavares remains committed to his role on the team's third line. From his recent interview, it's clear that he understands the importance of creating opportunities, building momentum, and capitalizing on chances whenever they arise, and playing on a new line may give him those opportunities.