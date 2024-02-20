"Just mad they never were as important as Connor" - NHL fans react as Connor Bedard gets involved in heated exchange with Spencer Martin

In the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Connor Bedard and goaltender Spencer Martin had a heated exchange.

Late in the second period, Martin gave Bedard a shove after the whistle, sparking a heated exchange between the two. Bedard responded by slashing Martin's pads before the two were separated by officials.

Hockey insider Charlie Roumeliotis speculated that Martin may have been upset as Bedard was pushed into him by defenseman Dmitry Orlov during one of the plays.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinion on this heated exchange.

"They're just mad they never were as important as Connor is," a fan wrote.

At just 18 years old, Connor Bedard is viewed as a generational talent and future face of the league.

Bedard scored a goal and assisted in two in this game despite Blackhawks' 3-6 loss over the Hurricanes.

Here are some more fan reactions to Bedard and Martin’s exchange:

Connor Bedard has scored 17 goals and assisted in 22, resulting in 39 points this season.

Connor Bedard’s thoughts on his return after jaw injury

Connor Bedard returned on Feb. 16 after jaw surgery. When asked about his thoughts on his return, he said to the NHL.com:

“Energy felt good. It was good to be back, for sure. I want to play games. I mean it's frustrating watching and you can't be out there with your guys and try and help them win and go to battle with them. It's what I love to do. It's all I really want, so it's nice to be back, for sure.”

Bedard talked about the New Jersey Devils' Brendan Smith’s hit that caused his jaw injury.

"It was a normal play," Bedard said (h/t The Hockey News). "Just making an (zone) entry and the puck kind of bounced and went forward. I saw him (Smith), but I thought I'd finish the play and kick it out.

"It wasn't really like a hard, obviously, hit. It was clean. He just kind of got me in a spot where it happened to break my jaw. But overall, maybe bail out on the play, but in the moment you just kind of want to make the play."

Bedard’s Blackhawks next face the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on Wednesday.