"Just tender your resignation" - NHL fans react as Sheldon Keefe reflects on Leafs' Round 1 playoff exit

Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL fans believe Sheldon Keefe should be fired following the team's Game 7 OT loss to the Boston Bruins.

Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs again as the team continues to struggle in the postseason.

At the Maple Leafs locker room cleanout day, Keefe took the blame for the loss:

"We're in the results business here and we didn't get results, and we haven't met expectations. As the head coach, I take responsibility for that."

Following Keefe's comments, fans called for him to be fired as the head coach of the Maple Leafs.

"Then step down...," a fan wrote.

"Just tender your resignation, Sheldon," a fan added.

It's clear fans don't think Keefe should be the head coach of the Maple Leafs anymore.

"Dude knows he’s toast," a fan added.

"Bro is going to get fired and land somewhere else and get further with another team. Count on it," a fan wrote.

Fans also took aim at the way Keefe coached throughout the series and some of his questionable decisions.

"Has anyone even mentioned letting down the fans, again?," a fan wrote.

"Sometimes a team. Needs to replace a solid coach with another solid coach just to shake things up a bit," a fan added.

Fans were clear that Keefe should not remain the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs anymore, despite the success in the regular season.

Sheldon Keefe gives a unique reason for Maple Leafs loss

After the Toronto Maple Leafs lost in Game 7, Keefe said after the game that teams let Toronto beat itself..

"It's very evident when teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves," Keefe said. "And I thought we did that in Games 3 and 4. We beat ourselves with how we played at home."

The Maple Leafs have been known to choke in the playoffs, which is what Keefe is talking about. Following the loss, whether or not Keefe will be the head coach next season is to be seen.