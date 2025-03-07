"Knies is a no no, throw Marner in instead": Leafs fans brush off potential Mikko Rantanen trade in exchange for deal including Matthew Knies

Mikko Rantanen is a part of new NHL trade deadline rumors. Reports say that the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes discussed a trade involving Rantanen and Matthew Knies, but many Leafs fans don't want to trade Knies, even for Rantanen.

Insider David Pagnotta has reported that the Hurricanes are exploring options for Rantanen and have talked with the Maple Leafs. The full details are unclear, but Toronto doesn't want to include Knies. General manager Brad Treliving would only consider it if Rantanen agrees a long-term deal.

Maple Leafs News shared the post on X (formerly Twitter):

"According to Pagnotta, the Hurricanes have asked the #LeafsForever for Matthew Knies to be included in a deal, something Toronto GM Brad Treliving is not interested in doing without a long-term commitment from Rantanen."

Following the news, NHL fans reacted on X.

"Knies is a no no … throw Marner in instead," one said.

"I would do this in a heartbeat. With or without an extension. They will have to give up a decent roster player to get it done, and if it's not the Leafs, it might be Florida," another commented.

"Trading for Rantanen to pay him 14 mil instead of Marner while losing Knies would be some extremely questionable sh*t lol," one X user said.

Some fans strongly opposed the idea. Take a look at some more fan reactions on X.

"I wouldn't trade Knies even if Rantanen had a long term deal. Players like Knies are unicorns. They don't exist in large numbers anymore," a fan said.

"Wtf not even with a long term commitment. He is the only leaf I wouldn’t trade," another fan commented.

"Let’s just not be silly. Knies is untouchable," a fan tweeted.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Mikko Rantanen

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour dismissed trade rumors about Mikko Rantanen, saying that he remains a part of the team. Brind’Amour told reporters that Rantanen was at practice and would play unless told otherwise.

“I know, obviously, everyone's talking about it, but he's here this morning, so I'm assuming he'll be here tonight and go at it.. … I'm coaching this team right now as if he's here until they tell me he's not,” Brind’Amour said, per insider Cory Lavalette.

Reporter Cory Lavalette also reported that Rantanen arrived late to practice.

Mikko Rantanen joined Carolina on Jan. 24 after contract talks with Colorado Avalanche failed. Since the trade, he has scored two goals and provided four assists in 12 games.

