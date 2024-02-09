"Last straw for Vitek Vanecek": Devils fans heavily critical of netminder's performance in 5-3 loss to Calgary Flames

New Jersey Devils fans are disappointed with goaltender Vitek Vanecek's underwhelming performance in the 5-3 defeat to the Calgary Flames at home on Thursday.

Vanecek had a tough game between the pipes, conceding four goals and making 25 saves with a.862 SV% before being pulled out. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes, who hasn't played since Jan. 5, made his return to the lineup after being sidelined for 11 games due to an upper body injury.

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, fans reacted to the Devils' defeat to the Flames. One tweeted:

"Last straw for Vanecek. I defend him plenty, but that games squarely on him."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"One goaltender did his job and the other didn’t as has been the case all year…smh what a wasted season."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vanecek has been struggling to keep the puck at bay. This season, the 28-year-old netminder has posted a 17-9-2 record in 31 games, with a 3.26 GAA and a .887 SV%.

How the Flames beat Vitek Vanecek and Devils

Ondrej Palat opened the scoring for the Devils, finishing a one-timer off the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush with Jesper Bratt at 15:39.

Three minutes later, Mikael Backlund launched a snapshot from along the goal line just below the circle to beat Vitek Vanecek and make it 1-1 for the Flames before heading into the second period.

Connor Zary made it 2-1 for the Flames at 3:53 of the second period. This was the only goal scored in the period. At the 2:55 mark of the third, Kevin Trooney extended the Flames' lead to 3-1. Nico Hischier cut the Flames' lead to 3-2, scoring a short-handed goal on a breakaway at 4:02.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a turnaround shot from the high slot to restore the Flames' two-goal lead. The Devils pulled Vitek Vanecek, and Andrew Mangiapane slotted the puck into the empty net for a comprehensive 5-3 road victory for Calgary.

James Markstrom had a solid performance for the Flames between the pipes, making 37 saves with a .925 SV%.