"Late and dangerous" "Wasn't late": Fans divided as Connor Bedard crashes into boards after Matt Dumba hit

Hockey fans were left with mixed reactions to Matt Dumba's hit on Connor Bedard during Tuesday's matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks at the Mullett Arena.

The incident unfolded during the early frame of the first period. While in possession of the puck, Bedard skated past the Coyotes' blue zone. As the 18-year-old rookie attempted to vision a pass, Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba delivered a hard hit from behind near the faceoff circle.

It appeared to be a lone one given that Connor Bedard had already released the puck.

The hit from Dumba was termed legal, as no call was made from the officiating side. Fans were quick to react as they shared their views on the hit.

One tweeted:

"Wasn't late"

Another said:

"Late and dangerous"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

After the first period, the Blackhawks led 1-0, with Seth Jones giving the visitors an early lead, thanks to Connor Bedard's assist.

Connor Bedard opens up about opponents targeting him with extra physicality

In the NHL, it's common for star players on opposing teams getting targeted with extra physicality. Bedard is no exception, and in recent weeks, he has faced intensified targeting.

Bedard showed resilience and a great attitude when he acknowledged the physical nature of the sport. When asked about being targeted by opposing teams, he provided a candid response:

“I don’t think it’s really been that crazy, to be honest with you. It’s hockey. It’s physical. If it does happen, just keep playing my game, and I think sometimes that’s nice, gets you in the game a bit."

Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard leads all rookies in scoring with 42 points, through 17 goals and 25 assists, in 48 games.