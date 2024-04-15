"Layoffs started early" - NHL fans react as Arizona Coyotes' social media team drops major hint surrounding team's relocation saga

The Arizona Coyotes relocation discussions have recently caused speculation and concern among NHL fans. This chatter was sparked by a peculiar move from the team's social media department or its sudden absence.

A Reddit post on the r/hockey subreddit announced that the Coyotes had ceased operating their social media accounts. This development came after the team's 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Coyotes had not posted the customary game results on their social platforms.

The post's caption read:

"The Coyotes have ceased social media operations."

After this update, hockey fans discussed the Arizona Coyotes situation in the comments section.

"The layoffs started early. Why pay them an extra 3 days?" One fan wrote, reflecting on the sudden social media blackout.

"Interestingly, they also changed their Twitter bio. It used to be 'Hockey belongs in the desert' and now it says 'hockey belongs in Arizona.' I guess with SLC also being a desert they had to get more specific," Another fan wrote, delving into the subtleties.

"The owners son has access to the account but they did have a regular social media admin that posted all the regular game day stuff. Allegedly that person only took over from a different person just a few months ago and moved halfway across the country just to take this job and now they might’ve already been let go," a fan commented.

The backdrop to this social media drama is the persistent buzz surrounding the Coyotes' potential relocation. It has intensified in the last two weeks. Over the years, the team has faced arena challenges and financial hurdles. So, this time around it is believable.

"Their last score update comes off as if they lost too. They beat Edmonton 3-2 and the caption’s just 'Final,'" one fan wrote.

"This is all just so sad. Sad for the players, for the fans, for the employees that found out through the media that they will no longer have jobs," another fan wrote.

"I really hate how the owner is making a profit from this while the employees get screwed over," one fan commented.

Arizona Coyotes owner Meruelo's statement

Arizona Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo acknowledged the ongoing discussions about the team's future:

"There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the arizona coyotes. I understand and empathize with the concerns ... I hope to address these issues as soon as I am able to speak on the topics."

Meruelo said that unresolved issues prevent official public comments currently but assured that he intends to address all concerns promptly.

Arizona has one game against the Oilers left this season.

