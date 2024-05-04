"Leaf fans will be saddened once again" "Time to break the cycle ": NHL fans divided over repetitive playoff pattern between Leafs and Bruins

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face the Boston Bruins in a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night, NHL fans are divided over the repetitive playoff pattern between the two teams.

Expand Tweet

In the 2013, 2018, and ongoing 2024 playoff series, a similar pattern has unfolded. The Bruins won Game 1; the Leafs bounced back in Game 2, and Boston took control by winning Games 3 and 4.

Toronto, facing elimination, forced a Game 7 by winning Games 5 and 6. This uncanny resemblance to previous series has left fans wondering if history will repeat itself once more.

One fan expressed their concern on social media:

"Leaf fans will be saddened once again."

Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs have lost all of their recent playoff series against the Bruins, in 2013, 2018, and 2019, adding to the fanbase's anxiety.

Meanwhile, some fans are hopeful that the Leafs can finally break the cycle.

"Time to break the cycle," commented another fan, urging the team to overcome their playoff struggles against the Bruins.

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions:

"It feels a bit different this year because the Leafs have been forced to play defence and they have done it well the last two games." one fan tweeted.

"Third time's the charm??" another fan commented.

"History will always repeat itself". a user wrote.

"Could go either way. But if Leafs can keep blocking shots like they have been, they play Will in net and keep their lines similar going into game 7 they could do it. However history could possibly repeat itself, easily." another user wrote.

Sheldon Keefe on Leafs facing the Bruins on Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe addressed the media following his team's crucial Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Keefe acknowledged the challenging position the Leafs had put themselves in earlier in the series:

"All we've done is dig ourselves out of a hole that we created for ourself. Now, the real test comes in Game 7 & real opportunity..."

The Leafs coach expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle the pressure, drawing from their recent experience in must-win situations.

"In my mind, we just played two Game 7s. It is an elimination game," Keefe said, referring to the team's resilient performances in Games 5 and 6.

However, Keefe also stressed the importance of staying focused and not getting carried away by the emotion of the moment.

"At the end of the day, all we have earned is another date on the schedule.

"As good as this feels and as proud of the group as you are for the effort they've put forth, the results that they've gotten, and how we have performed in these last few games to earn the next one, all we have done is earned that one," he remarked.

The hockey fans will be watching closely as these two Original Six rivals battle it out once again.