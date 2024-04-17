"Leafs are gonna slay the dragon": NHL fans react to Toronto Maple Leafs facing off against Boston Bruins in Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs

The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins is legendary, dating back to the early days of the NHL's "Original Six" teams. Whenever these two fierce competitors clash, the excitement and tension reach peak levels.

Both teams have secured playoff spots in the Atlantic Division and are now gearing up to battle each other in Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, with the Bruins having the home-ice advantage in the series.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Seven (2019)

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins had an intense showdown during the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The series went all the way to the seventh game, featuring nail-biting and memorable matchups between these two rivals.

In the end, it was the Bruins, who eventually emerged victorious, securing a 4-3 series win over the Leafs. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs' faithful are optimistic as they approach this year's playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Toronto fans on social media reckon that their team is well-prepared to take on a strong opponent and are confident that the Leafs will succeed against Boston in the first round.

One fan on X reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs facing Boston Bruins in the first round said:

"Looks like the leafs are gonna slay the dragon. It is written."

Another chimed in:

"Leafs in 6."

One fan made an interesting prediction:

"Leafs in 7 after being down 3-1"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Say what you want. Always been owned in the regular season and then EVERY series has gone 7!!! We had worse teams and definitely not as tough. Should be interesting!" - tweeted one

Another fan commented:

"TOR in 7 (YES it has to be in 7) THIS IS OUR REVENGE SERIES"

A Bruins fan joined the conversation and posted:

"As a honest bruins fan we don’t have what it takes - leafs in 5"

More reactions followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Champs or Chumps, the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins have met 16 times in the playoffs and are tied with an 8-8 series-win record. However, the Bruins currently boast a six-series winning streak against the Leafs in the playoffs.

Florida Panthers down Toronto Maple Leafs to clinch Division title

The Florida Panthers beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 in the season finale at Amerant Bank Arena to clinch the Atlantic Division with 110 points. The Panthers finished a point above the Bruins, who lost to the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on the same day.

Expand Tweet

The four teams—the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning (WC 1)—have qualified from the Atlantic Division for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Apart from the Leafs-Bruins matchup, the Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback