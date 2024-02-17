Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The 25-16-10 Los Angeles Kings are aiming for a second consecutive victory as they face the 32-12-10 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Kings recently secured a 2-1 win against New Jersey, rebounding from a prior loss to Buffalo. They hope to maintain their momentum, seeking a second consecutive win and fourth in their last five games.

The Boston Bruins, however, enter the game on a three-game losing streak, including a 4-1 defeat to Seattle. With a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Los Angeles, the Bruins look to break their current slump and secure a win over the Kings, aiming for their second victory in the last five games.

Both teams face significant stakes in this clash – the Kings strive to build on their recent success, while the Bruins aim to halt their losing streak.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore- Phillip Danault- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Adrian Kempe

Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Alex Turcotte- Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund- Brandt Clarke

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalies

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 31

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 5

Goals Against (GA): 82

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.63

Shots Against (SA): 904

Saves (SV): 822

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins starting goalies

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 30

Games Started (GS): 29

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 68

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.38

Shots Against (SA): 863

Saves (SV): 795

Save Percentage (SV%): .921

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 12 seconds