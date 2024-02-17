Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The 25-16-10 Los Angeles Kings are aiming for a second consecutive victory as they face the 32-12-10 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The Kings recently secured a 2-1 win against New Jersey, rebounding from a prior loss to Buffalo. They hope to maintain their momentum, seeking a second consecutive win and fourth in their last five games.
The Boston Bruins, however, enter the game on a three-game losing streak, including a 4-1 defeat to Seattle. With a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Los Angeles, the Bruins look to break their current slump and secure a win over the Kings, aiming for their second victory in the last five games.
Both teams face significant stakes in this clash – the Kings strive to build on their recent success, while the Bruins aim to halt their losing streak.
Los Angeles Kings projected lineups
Los Angeles Kings
Forwards
- Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Kevin Fiala
- Trevor Moore- Phillip Danault- Viktor Arvidsson
- Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Adrian Kempe
- Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Alex Turcotte- Trevor Lewis
Defensemen
- Mikey Anderson- Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund- Brandt Clarke
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings starting goalies
Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 31
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
- Goals Against (GA): 82
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.63
- Shots Against (SA): 904
- Saves (SV): 822
- Save Percentage (SV%): .909
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Trent Frederic
- Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
- James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard
- Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen
Defensemen
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins starting goalies
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 30
- Games Started (GS): 29
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 68
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.38
- Shots Against (SA): 863
- Saves (SV): 795
- Save Percentage (SV%): .921
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 12 seconds