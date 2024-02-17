  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 17, 2024 13:56 GMT
Boston Bruins v Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The 25-16-10 Los Angeles Kings are aiming for a second consecutive victory as they face the 32-12-10 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Kings recently secured a 2-1 win against New Jersey, rebounding from a prior loss to Buffalo. They hope to maintain their momentum, seeking a second consecutive win and fourth in their last five games.

The Boston Bruins, however, enter the game on a three-game losing streak, including a 4-1 defeat to Seattle. With a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Los Angeles, the Bruins look to break their current slump and secure a win over the Kings, aiming for their second victory in the last five games.

Both teams face significant stakes in this clash – the Kings strive to build on their recent success, while the Bruins aim to halt their losing streak.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

  • Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Kevin Fiala
  • Trevor Moore- Phillip Danault- Viktor Arvidsson
  • Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Adrian Kempe
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Alex Turcotte- Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

  • Mikey Anderson- Drew Doughty
  • Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy
  • Andreas Englund- Brandt Clarke

Goalies

  • Cam Talbot
  • David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalies

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 33
  • Games Started (GS): 31
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
  • Goals Against (GA): 82
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.63
  • Shots Against (SA): 904
  • Saves (SV): 822
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .909
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Trent Frederic
  • Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
  • James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard
  • Danton Heinen- Jesper Boqvist- Oskar Steen

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort- Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins starting goalies

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins.
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 30
  • Games Started (GS): 29
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
  • Goals Against (GA): 68
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.38
  • Shots Against (SA): 863
  • Saves (SV): 795
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .921
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 12 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...