Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th February, 2024

Monday night's face-off between two Western Conference powerhouses will see the sixth-placed Edmonton Oilers (33-20-2) host the seventh-placed Los Angeles Kings (29-17-10). The showdown is scheduled to take place at Rogers Place at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Edmonton enters the game on the back of a disappointing 6-3 home defeat against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 24. The Oilers will be eager to bounce back and secure a crucial win on home ice to maintain their position in the competitive Western Conference standings.
On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings are riding high after securing a 3-2 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 24, triumphing in the subsequent shootout with a 2-1 scoreline.
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Edmonton Oilers
Forwards
- Warren Foegele- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Leon Draisaitl- Corey Perry
- Evander Kane- Ryan McLeod- Mattias Janmark
- Dylan Holloway- Derek Ryan- Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse- Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak- Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 41
- Games Started (GS): 40
- Wins: 25
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 108
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.72
- Shots Against (SA): 1094
- Saves (SV): 986
- Save Percentage (SV%): .901
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 9 seconds
Los Angeles Kings projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex Laferriere- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe
- Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore
- Quinton Byfield- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Arthur Kaliyev
- Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Blake Lizotte- Trevor Lewis
Defensemen
- Vladislav Gavrikov- Drew Doughty
- Brandt Clarke- Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings starting goalie
Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 35
- Games Started (GS): 33
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
- Goals Against (GA): 84
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53
- Shots Against (SA): 967
- Saves (SV): 883
- Save Percentage (SV%): .913
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 54 seconds