Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 26, 2024 14:19 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings
Monday night's face-off between two Western Conference powerhouses will see the sixth-placed Edmonton Oilers (33-20-2) host the seventh-placed Los Angeles Kings (29-17-10). The showdown is scheduled to take place at Rogers Place at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton enters the game on the back of a disappointing 6-3 home defeat against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 24. The Oilers will be eager to bounce back and secure a crucial win on home ice to maintain their position in the competitive Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings are riding high after securing a 3-2 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 24, triumphing in the subsequent shootout with a 2-1 scoreline.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers v Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

  • Warren Foegele- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Leon Draisaitl- Corey Perry
  • Evander Kane- Ryan McLeod- Mattias Janmark
  • Dylan Holloway- Derek Ryan- Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse- Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak- Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 41
  • Games Started (GS): 40
  • Wins: 25
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 108
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.72
  • Shots Against (SA): 1094
  • Saves (SV): 986
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .901
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 9 seconds

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

  • Alex Laferriere- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe
  • Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore
  • Quinton Byfield- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Arthur Kaliyev
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Blake Lizotte- Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

  • Vladislav Gavrikov- Drew Doughty
  • Brandt Clarke- Matt Roy
  • Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence

Goalies

  • Cam Talbot
  • David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 35
  • Games Started (GS): 33
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
  • Goals Against (GA): 84
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53
  • Shots Against (SA): 967
  • Saves (SV): 883
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .913
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 54 seconds

