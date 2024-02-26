Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th February, 2024

Monday night's face-off between two Western Conference powerhouses will see the sixth-placed Edmonton Oilers (33-20-2) host the seventh-placed Los Angeles Kings (29-17-10). The showdown is scheduled to take place at Rogers Place at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton enters the game on the back of a disappointing 6-3 home defeat against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 24. The Oilers will be eager to bounce back and secure a crucial win on home ice to maintain their position in the competitive Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings are riding high after securing a 3-2 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 24, triumphing in the subsequent shootout with a 2-1 scoreline.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

Warren Foegele- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Leon Draisaitl- Corey Perry

Evander Kane- Ryan McLeod- Mattias Janmark

Dylan Holloway- Derek Ryan- Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak- Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers.

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 40

Wins: 25

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 108

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.72

Shots Against (SA): 1094

Saves (SV): 986

Save Percentage (SV%): .901

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 9 seconds

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

Alex Laferriere- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore

Quinton Byfield- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan- Blake Lizotte- Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

Vladislav Gavrikov- Drew Doughty

Brandt Clarke- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Kings.

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 35

Games Started (GS): 33

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 5

Goals Against (GA): 84

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53

Shots Against (SA): 967

Saves (SV): 883

Save Percentage (SV%): .913

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 54 seconds