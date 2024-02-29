Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 29, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings play against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSW. The contest can be heard on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM and Sportsnet 650 Radio.
The Los Angeles Kings have a 29-19-10 record after losing their last game 4-2 to the Calgary Flames. The Kings have won two of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (38-16-7) lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their last matchup. The Canucks have won one of their last three games.
Los Angeles Kings projected lineup
Forwards
- Pierre-Luc Dubois - Anze Kopitar - Quinton Byfield
- Kevin Fiala - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
- Alex Laferriere - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
- Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Alex Turcotte - Trevor Lewis
Defensemen
- Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence
Goalies
- Cam Talbot - David Rittich
Injuries
- Pheonix Copley (knee)
- Mikey Anderson (upper body)
- Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
- Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
- Adrian Kempe (upper body)
Los Angeles Kings starting goalie
Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 16
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 5
- Goals Conceded: 87
- Goals Per Game: 2.55
- Shots Against: 1003
- Save Percentage: .913
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev
- Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
- Arshdeep Bains - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith
Injuries
- Carson Soucy (hand),
- Dakota Joshua (hand)
- Guillaume Brisebois (upper body)
- Tucker Poolman (head)
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 45
- Wins: 31
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 112
- Goals Per Game: 2.50
- Shots Against: 1340
- Save Percentage: .916
- Shutouts: 5
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 44 seconds