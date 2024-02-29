  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 29, 2024

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 29, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 29, 2024 14:32 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings play against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSW. The contest can be heard on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM and Sportsnet 650 Radio.

The Los Angeles Kings have a 29-19-10 record after losing their last game 4-2 to the Calgary Flames. The Kings have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (38-16-7) lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their last matchup. The Canucks have won one of their last three games.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Forwards

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois - Anze Kopitar - Quinton Byfield
  • Kevin Fiala - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
  • Alex Laferriere - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Alex Turcotte - Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

  • Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty
  • Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy
  • Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence

Goalies

  • Cam Talbot - David Rittich

Injuries

  • Pheonix Copley (knee)
  • Mikey Anderson (upper body)
  • Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
  • Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
  • Adrian Kempe (upper body)

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Los Angeles Kings - Cam Talbot
Los Angeles Kings - Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 5
  • Goals Conceded: 87
  • Goals Per Game: 2.55
  • Shots Against: 1003
  • Save Percentage: .913
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev
  • Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
  • Arshdeep Bains - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

  • Carson Soucy (hand),
  • Dakota Joshua (hand)
  • Guillaume Brisebois (upper body)
  • Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 45
  • Wins: 31
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 112
  • Goals Per Game: 2.50
  • Shots Against: 1340
  • Save Percentage: .916
  • Shutouts: 5
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?