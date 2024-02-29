Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Feb. 29, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings play against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSW. The contest can be heard on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM and Sportsnet 650 Radio.

The Los Angeles Kings have a 29-19-10 record after losing their last game 4-2 to the Calgary Flames. The Kings have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (38-16-7) lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their last matchup. The Canucks have won one of their last three games.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Forwards

Pierre-Luc Dubois - Anze Kopitar - Quinton Byfield

Kevin Fiala - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Alex Turcotte - Trevor Lewis

Defensemen

Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy

Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence

Goalies

Cam Talbot - David Rittich

Injuries

Pheonix Copley (knee)

Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Adrian Kempe (upper body)

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Los Angeles Kings - Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 16

Losses: 14

Draws: 5

Goals Conceded: 87

Goals Per Game: 2.55

Shots Against: 1003

Save Percentage: .913

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

Carson Soucy (hand),

Dakota Joshua (hand)

Guillaume Brisebois (upper body)

Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 45

Wins: 31

Losses: 12

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 112

Goals Per Game: 2.50

Shots Against: 1340

Save Percentage: .916

Shutouts: 5

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 44 seconds