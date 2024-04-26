"Loss is 100% on Roy who gambled playing Sorokin": Isles fans pin New York Islanders' Game 3 3-2 loss on Patrick Roy starting Ilya Sorokin

The New York Islanders have so far lost all three games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their Game 3 loss came on Thursday, when they fell 3-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at the UBS Arena.

Head coach Patrick Roy chose to go for goaltender Ilya Sorokin instead of Semyon Varlamov in the third game, which did not sit well with fans. They were quick to criticize the HC’s decision of playing the 28-year-old Russian ahead of Varlamov.

Here are some reactions:

“This Isles loss is indefinitely 100% on HC Roy who gambled on playing Sorokin, the "Ferrari" even though it was Varly who got the NYI into the playoffs with his strong play in the last stretch of the regular season. Sorry for the fans who were at UBS tonight."

"Watch them start Sorokin again on Saturday too.. this franchise has turned into a clown show,” wrote another user.

“Shoutout to Roy for changing the goalie for absolutely zero reason,” wrote another fan sarcastically.

Some Isles fans were of the opinion that Sorokin should be traded before his new season contract kicks in. Earlier in July 2023, Ilya Sorokin had inked a massive eight-year contract with the Islanders worth $66 million.

“Sorokin sold. trade him before that contract kicks in,” wrote one user, demanding the player be traded.

“Hows that Sorokin contract looking now? Seesh!!! Lol," commented another user.

“If Sorokin isn't traded, in the off-season, I will not follow this team until he is gone," another fan wrote.

Before getting a hook and eventually being replaced by Varlamov, Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on 14 shots with a save percentage of .786 and a GAA of 6.61 in 27 minutes of ice-time.

Patrick Roy opens up on playing Ilya Sorokin

Prior to Game 3, Patrick Roy had referred to Ilya Sorokin as "Ferrari." However, things have not gone quite well after his dismal display.

During the post game presser, the Isles HC was showered with questions regarding his goaltender choice. Roy refused to put the blame on Sorokin’s shoulders and also defended his own decision to shake things up between the pipes.

“We win and we lose as a team, so I'm not gonna go there. But what I'm gonna say is, sometimes, we make changes as a coach because we feel we just want to change the momentum of the game,” Roy said after the game.

It is expected that Semyon Varlamov will start the next game in the UBS Arena against the Canes. This is the last chance for Patrick Roy’s men to bounce back in the series and keep hopes of advancing to the next round alive.