"Lot of money for an unproven defenseman" - NHL fans react as Canucks seal Elias Pettersson to eight-year, $92,800,000 contract

The Vancouver Canucks have sealed an eight-year, $92.8 million contract extension with forward Elias Pettersson. Elliotte Friedman's post on X (formerly Twitter) ignited a flurry of opinions and sentiments among hockey enthusiasts, reflecting the diverse perspectives within the fanbase.

Amidst the buzz of reactions on X, one fan's remark stood out, echoing skepticism towards the hefty contract:

"That's a lot of money for an unproven defenseman."

Conversely, another fan commended the Canucks' decision:

"Good move from the Canucks."

However, not all reactions were positive:

"Worst decision of his life."

Other fans were quick to share their thoughts, with the majority raising their eyebrows at the size and the length of the deal:

Elias Pettersson secures long-term future with Vancouver Canucks in $92.8M contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks and forward Elias Pettersson have reached an agreement, with general manager Patrik Allvin discussing the significance of the signing with reporters:

"This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks, Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group. We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow."

Elias Pettersson's stellar performance this season includes 29 goals and 75 points in 62 games. Last season, he achieved career highs with 39 goals and 63 assists, surpassing the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. This marked his second consecutive 30-goal season, following a 32-goal campaign in 2021-22.

Originally selected fifth overall in the 2017 NHL draft, Pettersson made an immediate impact during his debut season in 2018-19, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year with 28 goals and 38 assists. He maintained a strong presence in his sophomore season, recording 27 goals and 39 assists in 68 games.

The Swedish forward, a four-time All-Star, has consistently averaged more than a point per game over his six-season NHL career.