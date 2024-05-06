"LTIR frauds gone" "Couldn't cheat out a win this time" - NHL fans react to Vegas Golden Knights' elimination from 2024 NHL Playoffs

In yet another dramatic Game 7 of the first round, the Dallas Stars upset Vegas Golden Knights by winning 2-1 and eliminating the defending champs from Stanley Cup contention.

Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston ͏emerged as the heroes for Dallas, contributing a crucial goal each in the win, while goaltender͏ ͏Jake Oettinger made 21 saves͏ t͏o stop the V͏egas ͏offense.

On the opposing side, Brett Howden managed one past Oettinger for Vegas, with goaltender Adin Hill putting in a commendable effort with 22 saves but eventually falling short.

However, the post-game discussions among NHL fans shifted focus to the Vegas Golden Knights' utilization of long-term injured reserve.

Criticism surfaced regarding the team's handling of captain Mark Stone's injuries, as he has been placed on LTIR for the last three seasons. This strategic move allows Vegas to exceed the salary cap by approximately the amount of Stone's salary until the playoffs begin.

Fans expressed frustration on X/ Twitter, labeling the Golden Knights as LTIR frauds and cheaters, especially noting their consistent use of LTIR to strengthen their roster at the trade deadline, with one fan commenting:

"LTIR FRAUDS GONEEEEE"

Another also commented on their loss to the Stars:

"Vegas couldn't cheat out a win this time!"

Many fans shared their opinions on it as the Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Stars.

"Good bye cap circumcisers" one fan said.

"This was what Hockey needed. The Vegas Cap Circumventers are gone." another one said

"Fantastic! Send the cheaters home" one fan reacted.

"SO LONG CHEATERZZ!!!" one fan commented

Some fans made fun of the Vegas Golden Knights despite cheating.

"Vegas cheats and still couldn’t win" one said

"Everyone laugh at the Vegas Cheating Knights have a fun plane ride home chumps" another one said.

In the next round, the Stars play the Colorado Avalanche, who eliminated Winnipeg Jets in five games.

How Dallas Stars edged out Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7

The action kicked off in the first period when Johnston seized an opportunity, intercepting a clearing attempt by Shea Theodore and unleashing a precision shot from the high slot, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:34.

However, the Stars' joy was short-lived, as Jonathan Marchessault came agonizingly close, hitting the post with an open net. The second period saw Howden capitalizing on a swift rush, receiving a perfect backdoor pass from Michael Amadio at the left post and effortlessly tapping it in at 15:25, leveling the scores at 1-1.

Entering the decisive third period, Faksa wasted no time in reclaiming the lead for Dallas. Just 44 seconds into the period, he deftly redirected a pass from Craig Smith with his skate to his stick before executing a slick backhand shot from the right circle. The puck found its mark, deflecting off Alec Martinez and finding the back of the net, putting the Stars 2-1 ahead.

Dallas Stars held firm, stopping Vegas's attempts to equalize, eventually securing the win.