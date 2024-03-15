"Major L of a GM": Steve Yzerman under fire from fans as Detroit Red Wings lose 7 straight games after 4-1 defeat to Coyotes

Steve Yzerman's decision to stand pat at the trade deadline is under scrutiny as the Detroit Red Wings suffered their seventh consecutive loss, falling 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena.

The Coyotes, led by Connor Ingram's 28 saves, handed the struggling Red Wings another defeat. Nick Bjugstad and Clayton Keller each contributed a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who had lost two of their previous games. Michael Carcone and Logan Cooley also found the net for Arizona.

Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal for the Red Wings and Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves in the losing effort.

Steve Yzerman's decision not to make any additions at the trade deadline was followed by a disappointing performance by the Red Wings, who have been outscored 19-7 in the four games since.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize Steve Yzerman's strategy during the trade deadline:

Disappointed fans urged Steve Yzerman to pull the Priority patch out of their jersey as the team has been losing ever since the addition of the patch:

Some fans called for the Red Wings to remove head coach Derek LaLonde after this loss:

With 16 games remaining, the Red Wings (33-27-6) are in a fierce battle for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They face the Sabres next, hoping to bounce back from a recent 7-3 loss to Buffalo.

Steve Yzerman's Red Wings fall to dominant Coyotes

The Coyote­s got ahead early on. Cooley made­ it 1-0 by scoring shorthanded at 5:10 of the opening pe­riod. He slid a backhander past Lyon's reach. But the­ir lead was brief. Raymond's power-play rocke­t from the left circle tie­d it 1-1 at 18:00. Kane set him up with a pinpoint pass.

Carcone shifted the momentum back in Arizona's favor at 8:36 of the second period, redirecting Kerfoot's shot to make it 2-1. Bjugstad extended the lead to 3-1 at 10:02 of the third period with a well-placed wrist shot, courtesy of a setup by Schmaltz.

As the game wound down, Keller sealed the deal for the Coyotes with an empty-net goal at 16:56, securing a 4-1 victory.

Red Wings address practice brawl amidst losing streak

Frustration boiled over at Red Wings' practice recently as a brawl erupted among teammates during the six-game losing streak.

Defenseman Moritz Seider said:

"I think it's good to be frustrated. It's not OK to lose anymore."

With the team outscored 32-11 during this stretch, playoff hopes are at risk. Forward Patrick Kane noted the importance of channeling frustration positively:

"I think it's good to get a little frustrated as long as you harness it in the right way."

Despite earlier success, coach Derek LaLonde acknowledged recent challenges:

"You don't get yourself 13 games over .500 by accident, but with that said, there was plenty of time within our game that we were scoring, and we got just outstanding goaltending for a long stretch."