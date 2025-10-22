Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube doesn’t hold back while calling out Toronto defenseman after 5-2 loss to Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube voiced his frustration after the team’s 5-2 defeat to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The loss exposed the Leafs’ defensive issues again, and Berube did not hold back when discussing what went wrong.He highlighted that the defense needs to be smarter and more aware on the ice.“Our D are just standing in there, jumping in there, not reading what's coming out,&quot; Berube said, via NHL insider Jesse Blake. &quot;We’re late sometimes with our reloads and one of the biggest things is turnovers. We got to be smarter.”The Devils controlled much of the game, taking advantage of Toronto’s mistakes and loose coverage. Jack Hughes scored three goals for New Jersey, while Jesper Bratt added three assists. Toronto had trouble keeping up with the Devils’ pace and often looked out of position in their zone.John Tavares gave the Leafs an early lead, but New Jersey took control in the second period, scoring three goals in just a few minutes. Toronto’s defense struggled to recover after that stretch, and the Devils kept pressing. Even though Tavares and William Nylander tried to spark some offense, Hughes’ empty-net goal ended any chance of a comeback.The Leafs (3-3-1) will next face the Buffalo Sabres (2-4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.Doug MacLean questions Maple Leafs’ “obsession” with Max Domi, backs bigger role for Easton CowanFormer NHL general manager Doug MacLean questioned the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup choices, focusing on Max Domi’s role. MacLean said on Friday that he didn’t understand the team’s “obsession” with Domi and thinks Easton Cowan should get more responsibility.He also wondered why Cowan was playing on the fourth line when he believes the forward could handle a third-line center role.“My problem right now is why on the fourth line?” MacLean said, via Sportsnet’s &quot;Real Kyper &amp; Bourne.&quot; “What do they owe Domi?”He added that Cowan could give the Leafs the kind of playoff depth they will need later in the season.“Cowan is supposed to be your third-line guy,&quot; MacLean said. &quot;That’s a real important position down the stretch, and in the playoffs.&quot;Domi has one goal in seven games this season and has a -4 rating. His experience is valuable, but his slow start has led to questions whether Toronto should adjust his role to give younger players a bigger opportunity.