Max Domi injury: Sheldon Keefe provides latest on Leafs winger, availability for Red Wings game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in doubt regarding Max Domi's availability as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings. Domi is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The news of Domi's injury surfaced following reports from NHL insiders and team sources. Joshua Kloke of The Athletic tweeted about Domi's absence from practice, citing him as day-to-day with the injury, according to Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

Despite missing practice, Keefe indicated that there's a possibility that Domi could still take the ice against the Red Wings, pending further evaluation.

"Domi didn't practice Friday and is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Detroit," reported Kloke. "Keefe adds there is a chance, though, that Domi plays tomorrow."

NHL insider David Alter confirmed Keefe's statements about Max Domi.

"Sheldon Keefe says Max Domi has an injury and is day-to-day. Didn’t rule out the possibility he plays tomorrow," tweeted Alter.

Max Domi has consistently performed well for the Maple Leafs, racking up nine goals, 47 points, 116 penalty minutes and 136 shots on goal in 79 games.

Despite only averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time per game, his contributions have been significant, causing his potential absence to be a notable concern for the team ahead of the Red Wings clash.

Max Domi assists Auston Matthews in Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils NHL game

In a thrilling matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jesper Bratt emerged as the hero, scoring the winner with 1:14 left in the third period. His second of the game secured a 6-5 victory for the Devils.

Despite Auston Matthews' remarkable performance for the Maple Leafs, netting his NHL-leading 67th and 68th goals of the season, it wasn't enough to secure the win.

Matthews acknowledged the team's shortcomings:

"A little sloppy at times ... Didn’t seem like we were as dialed in as we should have been."

He also made history, surpassing Mats Sundin for the most even-strength goals in franchise history with his 274th goal. Reflecting on his team's performance, Matthews emphasized:

"We don’t want to play this up-and-down, freewheeling (style)."

Bratt, along with Timo Meier, Erik Haula and Nolan Foote, contributed to the Devils' victory with goals and assists. Bratt highlighted the team effort

"Showed how strong of a team effort we can put in."

Goalie Jake Allen made 27 saves to secure the win for New Jersey. The game was marked by back-and-forth action, with both teams exchanging goals to keep the score close.

Despite Matthews' efforts, a crucial penalty he took in the third period allowed the Devils to capitalize and eventually secure the win.