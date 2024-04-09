"Mayor that is missing out on Tax dollars": NHL fans react to Scottsdale mayor opposing Arizona Coyotes' new $3 billion arena plans

NHL fans online reacted to Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega's disapproval of the Arizona Coyotes' proposed $3 billion arena plans.

Ortega, in a recent statement, said that the proposed arena in Scottsdale is deemed "not feasible" and should be located away from Scottsdale due to the lack of support from the mayor.

Ortega emphasized the need for the fantasy hockey project to be relocated westward, away from Scottsdale, as there is insufficient infrastructure in that area (via 12news.com):

"As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale," Ortega wrote.

NHL fans wasted no time giving their opinions on Ortega's decision. One fan tweeted:

"Too bad- the land is in Phoenix and not in Scottsdale. This is a Mayor that is missing out on Tax dollars..."

Another chimed in:

"Get this over with and just move them already"

One fan commented:

"Move them to SLC"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X. A user on X tweeted:

"Good thing they aren’t buying land in Scottsdale!"

Another commented:

"Good thing the arena isn’t going up in Scottsdale. It’s in Phoenix"

One user wondered:

"why would he be against this...?"

One user wrote:

"LMAO it’s so over"

The mayor insisted that any required infrastructure should be sourced from Phoneix because Scottsdale lacks available water resources. Last year, voters in Tempe rejected a proposal for a new entertainment district.

Last week, the Arizona Coyotes developer team unveiled similar fantasy designs that were used in the unsuccessful Tempe project, which is now proposed near Phoenix and Scottsdale.

In the lengthy statement, the Scottsdale mayor noted that the new Phoenix proposal near Scottsdale failed to address critical factors such as market demand for a new entertainment venue, traffic congestion, and zoning concerns for the arena.

The proposal was depicted as a final attempt to keep the NHL team in Arizona, but the mayor is calling for a more realistic approach to developing an entertainment venue in the region.

Arizona Coyotes unveil plans for a $3 billion new arena

The Arizona Coyotes recently announced their plan to build a $3 billion project on 100-acre rectangle of desert land in north Phoenix.

The proposed arena will have 17,000 permanent seats for NHL games and the flexibility to add 1,500 temporary seats for events other than hockey. Additionally, it will feature a 150,000-square-foot practice facility and serve as the team's headquarters.

As part of their arena project, the club revealed plans to incorporate apartments, retail shops, luxury condos, and a versatile arena fan plaza in their proposed $3 billion arena district in North Phoenix.

The Arizona Coyotes' next significant move towards constructing the arena involves acquiring land through an auction.