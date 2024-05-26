"McDavid needs to step it up" "Worst goalie pull I've ever seen": NHL fans react to Edmonton Oilers' 3-1 loss in Game 2 to Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 3-1 loss against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. Jamie Benn opened the scoring for Dallas early in the first period, followed by a quick equalizer from Connor Brown for Edmonton.

Mason Marchment scored the go-ahead goal for the Stars in the third period, and Esa Lindell scored an empty-netter after Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was pulled in the final moments of the game.

Fans were quick to react to the Oilers' loss on the internet. Many expressed their displeasure with superstar Connor McDavid’s underwhelming offensive display on the night.

Following are some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

“McDavid needs to step it up. Almost no offense tonight, great defensive game.”

“Oilers lucky to go home with a split. Don’t see them winning another game with McDavid playing the way he is. Looks lost. Stars in 5,” wrote one fan.

“Sit McDavid out and bring Henrique in, McDavid is washed,” commented another user.

Some fans criticized Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner’s performance. The goalie's pull blunder that resulted in the third goal did not go unnoticed either.

“That was the worst goalie pull I’ve ever seen”.

“Offense took the night off. Skinner decided the game with letting the first shot in. McLeod should sit the next one,” wrote one user.

“Someone ask Knoblauch why he continually pulls the goalie at the wrong time?!?!? Like maybe when you get possession and with less than 2-3min in a game?!?! You have the two best offensive players. Give them time to work for the love of gawd!” commented another fan.

Connor McDavid opens up on Edmonton Oilers Game 2 loss

In the post-game interview, Connor McDavid acknowledged that his team had a strong start in the first period but noted that the momentum shifted afterward.

“I thought it was close all game long, really,” McDavid said. “You know, I thought we had a good start, a great response there by Brownie and his whole line. Yeah, I thought it was tight.”

Despite the disappointment of losing the game, McDavid pointed out the positive aspect of heading back home with a split in the series. He then mentioned the need for his team to maintain pressure on the opposing defense.

“You got to make it difficult on them. Keep forechecking hard like we have been. Keep getting and taking pucks to the net. Just keep making it hard on them.”

McDavid also mentioned the narrow margins in such games and the necessity for someone to step up and make a game-changing play. When asked about their opponents' depth, he said:

“A lot's been made about their depth and how deep of a team they are, but we're a deep team too and we can roll four lines with anyone. Yeah.”

Next up, the Oilers will host the Stars at Rogers Place on Monday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.