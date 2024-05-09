"McDavid will never win a cup with Oilers": NHL fans react to Edmonton Oilers squandering 4-1 lead to lose Game 1 against Vancouver Canucks

NHL fans reacted to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 loss in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena, where the Oilers squandered a 4-1 lead.

The Oilers had a strong start to the game, and at one stage, it seemed like they could have even doubled their lead when they were up 4-1. However, the Canucks didn't back down and showed great resilience in the second period.

Coming into the third period, they managed to score three goals in the third period, making an impressive comeback from a three-goal deficit and silencing the visiting fans at Rogers Arena.

Whenever the Oilers face unfavorable results in the playoffs, many hockey enthusiasts express doubts about Connor McDavid's ability to win the Cup in Edmonton.

This sentiment resurfaced on social media once again following the Oilers' recent game. One fan reacting to the Edmonton Oilers Game 1 loss on X(formerly Twitter):

"McDavid will never win a cup playing with the Oilers."

Another fan with the same sentiments chimed in:

"Connor McDavid is never winning a Cup on this team"

One fan expressed disappointment with some of the Edmonton Oilers players' performance:

"Skinner can’t outplay a third string rookie, 15 SOG all game, Nurse & Ceci on for four goals against, 4-1 lead blown, we are so cooked"

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"It’s a long series, but the effort after we went up 4-1 was absolutely pathetic. Awful third period from Skinner, defence was making awful mistakes all game. At least it was only Game 1. We had a bad game against Calgary too, as I recall. Hopefully we bounce back next time," one disgruntled fan tweeted.

"Nurse better not play a single minute in game 2 and Pickard better fkn be in net," one fan opined.

"All week the Canucks have been pissy that NOBODY.. had them winning this series.. no this is only one game. Oilers can shake it off and will probably play a different game Friday .. BUT TONIGHT they played like they were angry about it and the analysts didn’t help it much.. AT LEAST in the 3rd," another commented.

"Pathetic collapse. Disgusting, no words for that" one fan said.

This was the first time McDavid was held without a shot on goal in his NHL career.

One fan commented:

One of the worst efforts of the WHOLE season from this team. One of McDavids worst games I’ve ever seen him play. What an absolute disgrace from this team through & through. Seriously? … embarrassing. That’s all. Embarrassing. Congrats on the 1 shot in the 3rd?

How Vancouver Canucks downed Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

Zach Hyman gave the Edmonton Oilers a quick start after scoring a one-timer off Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' assist on the powerplay at 2:11 of the first period. Mattias Ekholm made it 2-0 for the visitors after he scored a slap shot following a turnover by Ian Cole to Leon Draisaitl at 15:01.

In the second period, Dakota Joshua made it 2-1 for the Canucks 53 seconds into the period. It was a strong start for the Canucks; they outshot the Edmonton Oilers 8-2 in the period before Cody Ceci and Hyman scored twice in 45 seconds to give Edmonton a 4-2 cushion.

Elias Lindholm cut the deficit to 4-2 before heading into the final period. The Vancouver Canucks scored three straight in the third period. J.T. Miller's goal off Brock Boeser's assist at 9:38 made it 4-3 for the home team.

Nikita Zadorov then tied it for the Canucks after scoring a one-timer from the left point, before Connor Garland scored the winner following a slapshot goal at 14:26.

Joshua picked up three points, while Lindholm, Carson Soucy, and Zadorov all collected two points for the Canucks. For the Oilers, Draisaitl, Hyman, and Nugent Hopkins all picked up two points.

The Vancouver Canucks lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0. Game 2 returns to Rogers Arena on Friday.