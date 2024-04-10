"Mika wasn't paying attention" " Def an accident"- NHL fans react to Adam Pelech's shoulder hit on Mika Zibanejad during Islanders-Rangers matchup

In a recent Islanders-Rangers matchup, a shoulder hit by Adam Pelech on Mika Zibanejad sparked a flurry of reactions among NHL fans.

The incident, captured in a video shared by Twitter user @stoboszlai, has ignited a debate on whether Pelech's hit was indeed "vicious" as described by the user.

Expand Tweet

One fan argued:

"I don’t think anyone is calling that vicious. I just think Mika wasn’t paying attention."

Expand Tweet

Another fan delved into the dynamics of the play, suggesting:

"Rewind it a full second and you can see Mika take a peak at where he is so he can keep the path he’s on to initiate the contact and hope to draw a cheap penalty."

Expand Tweet

Echoing the sentiment of an accidental collision one fan remarked:

"This was def an accident. Some of the fans in the comments come on lol Pelich wasn’t even looking."

Contrary to the notion of a deliberate hit, another fan pointed out:

"Z skated into a stationary Pelech looking the other way."

Support for Adam Pelech's innocence also emerged as one fan asserted:

"To me Pelech did nothing wrong - Mika just collided with Pelech and he had his head down - Pelech never raises his arms and does nothing intentionally."

Other fans also defended Pelech, stating:

"You’re so funny!! Pelech didn’t do anything. Make Mika should pay attention to where he’s skating. That’s clean of a hit all day."

Rangers coach criticizes Islanders for 'Vicious' hit on Mika Zibanejad by Adam Pelech

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette criticized the New York Islanders for two "vicious" hits on Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck during his team's 4-2 loss. Laviolette described Zibanejad's collision with Adam Pelech's elbow as "vicious" and believed it was intentional.

Laviolette said (via NHL.com):

"(Zibanejad) came back at the end from that vicious hit. He came back. That vicious shoulder elbow to the head. Watch it."

Despite Islanders coach Patrick Roy calling it accidental.

Roy said:

"The referee was in a really good position to see, and he saw it, I was more afraid that Pelly might get hurt on that one. (Zibanejad) was the one that hit Pelly. ... It was totally accidental, there was no doubt in my mind. Sometimes, frustration makes you say things."

Laviolette also condemned Noah Dobson's shove on Trocheck, labeling it "vicious" and from behind. Trocheck expressed frustration over the lack of a penalty for the hit. The Islanders' and Rangers' coaches' differing perspectives set the stage for a highly anticipated rematch on April 13.