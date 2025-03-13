Montreal Canadiens land on the wrong side of NHL history after Kraken's Brandon Montour scores OT winner in 4 seconds

The Montreal Canadiens found themselves on the wrong side of NHL history on Wednesday as Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour netted an overtime winner four seconds into the extra period.

Montour made NHL history with the goal, which is the quickest from the start of overtime and ties for the fastest from the start of any period in league history.

After Chandler Stephenson won the faceoff, the puck went to Montour, who rushed toward Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes and scored with a shot to the upper-right corner.

The goal equaled the record for the fastest to start any period in NHL history. Moreover, Brandon Montour became the first defenseman in league history to score the fastest goal from the start of any period.

Brandon Montour ended the game with four points, matching his previous record of scoring the most points in a game by a Seattle Kraken defenseman.

Brandon Montour scored four points as Kraken ease past Canadiens in comeback win

On Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken came from behind to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime at Climate Pledge Arena.

Brandon Montour was the lone scorer for the Kraken in the opening period, putting them ahead. Eeli Tolvanen extended the advantage to 2-0 4:47 into the second period. The Habs bounced back, with unanswered goals from Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky to put them up 3-2 before heading into the final period.

Slafkovsky scored his second of the night to make it 4-2 for the Canadiens. The Seattle Kraken clawed their way back into the game in the remaining 10 minutes with a couple of power-play goals.

Jani Nyman cut the deficit to 4-3 at 10:53 before Matt Beniers made it 4-4 at the 17:48 mark to force overtime. The Kraken eventually came out on top, with Montour scoring the historic goal four seconds into the extra frame.

The Seattle Kraken trail the second wild card spot in the Western Conference by 11 points. They are seventh in the Pacific Division with 60 points after 66 games. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves a point behind a wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

