Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The New York Rangers (34-16-3, third in the conference) will square off against the Montreal Canadiens (22-23-8, 13th) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. As both NHL teams prepare to face each other, they find themselves on contrasting trajectories this season.
The Montreal Canadiens have only four wins in their past ten games, putting them in the basement of the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the New York Rangers are on a five-game winning run, propelling them to the top of the Metropolitan Division.
New York triumphed 2-0 in their recent home game on February 12 against the Calgary Flames, while the Montreal Canadiens secured a convincing 5-0 victory at home against the Anaheim Ducks on February 13.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineups
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
- Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
- Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen
Defencemen
- Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
- Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic
Goalie
- Samuel Montembeault
- Jake Allen
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie
Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 25
- Games Started (GS): 24
- Wins (WINS): 12
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 76
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.06
- Shots Against (SA): 823
- Saves (SV): 747
- Save Percentage (SV%): .908
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 38 seconds
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Adam Edstrom
Defencemen
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider
Goalie
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 34
- Games Started (GS): 34
- Wins (WINS): 21
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 93
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78
- Shots Against (SA): 950
- Saves (SV): 857
- Save Percentage (SV%): .902
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds.