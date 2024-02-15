  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 15, 2024 14:33 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers
Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The New York Rangers (34-16-3, third in the conference) will square off against the Montreal Canadiens (22-23-8, 13th) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. As both NHL teams prepare to face each other, they find themselves on contrasting trajectories this season.

The Montreal Canadiens have only four wins in their past ten games, putting them in the basement of the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the New York Rangers are on a five-game winning run, propelling them to the top of the Metropolitan Division.

New York triumphed 2-0 in their recent home game on February 12 against the Calgary Flames, while the Montreal Canadiens secured a convincing 5-0 victory at home against the Anaheim Ducks on February 13.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

  • Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
  • Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
  • Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

  • Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
  • Jayden Struble - David Savard
  • Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalie

  • Samuel Montembeault
  • Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault
Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 25
  • Games Started (GS): 24
  • Wins (WINS): 12
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 76
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.06
  • Shots Against (SA): 823
  • Saves (SV): 747
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .908
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 38 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler
  • Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Adam Edstrom

Defencemen

  • Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalie

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 34
  • Games Started (GS): 34
  • Wins (WINS): 21
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 93
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78
  • Shots Against (SA): 950
  • Saves (SV): 857
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .902
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...