Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The New York Rangers (34-16-3, third in the conference) will square off against the Montreal Canadiens (22-23-8, 13th) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. As both NHL teams prepare to face each other, they find themselves on contrasting trajectories this season.

The Montreal Canadiens have only four wins in their past ten games, putting them in the basement of the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the New York Rangers are on a five-game winning run, propelling them to the top of the Metropolitan Division.

New York triumphed 2-0 in their recent home game on February 12 against the Calgary Flames, while the Montreal Canadiens secured a convincing 5-0 victory at home against the Anaheim Ducks on February 13.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 24

Wins (WINS): 12

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 76

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.06

Shots Against (SA): 823

Saves (SV): 747

Save Percentage (SV%): .908

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 38 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Adam Edstrom

Defencemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 34

Games Started (GS): 34

Wins (WINS): 21

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 93

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78

Shots Against (SA): 950

Saves (SV): 857

Save Percentage (SV%): .902

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds.