"More like No-homes" - NHL fans troll Arizona Coyotes over Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady GOAT debate

NHL fans decided to troll the Arizona Coyotes following Super Bowl 58.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, the Coyotes X account posted that Patrick Mahomes is now better than Tom Brady.

It was an interesting thought after the game, but several NHL fans used that as an opportunity to troll the Coyotes.

"More like No-homes."

"you the last person that should be talking about “ma homes” right now."

"Need that X engagement revenue for that new arena project."

The common tweet was about the Arizona Coyotes currently not having an arena as they remain playing at Arizona State's arena.

The hope for the Coyotes was to find a place to build an arena soon, but as of right now, nothing has been agreed to so Arizona could be relocated to Salt Lake City.

NHLPA takes aim at the Arizona Coyotes

Along with NHL fans, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh also blasted the Arizona Coyotes for not having an arena.

The NHL has reportedly given the Coyotes a deadline to find a new arena, but Walsh spoke at the All-Star Weekend and said Arizona needs to relocate.

"If there's no plan in Arizona, I would encourage a move to another location, absolutely," said Walsh, via ESPN. "I think the league feels that Arizona is a good market and I can understand that. The issue I have, and the players have, is how long do you wait to get a home? They're playing in a college arena and they're the second tenant in that arena. This is not the way to run a business."

Walsh added:

"I'm extremely disappointed in the ownership of Arizona and the president of Arizona. We have a team in Arizona that doesn't seem interested in having conversation with the union who represents the players that play on that team."

If the Coyotes do relocate, Salt Lake City, Utah, is likely the destination. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the NHL have already been talking about either expansion or relocation.

But, for now, the NHL is giving the Coyotes all the time in the world to try and find a new location to keep the team in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

The Coyotes are currently 23-24-4 and eight points back of a playoff spot.