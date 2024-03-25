"Most embarrassing loss of the year": NHL fans react to Edmonton Oilers squandering 3-1 lead in 5-3 loss to Ottawa Senators

Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal of the season for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators. Despite leading 3-1 in the second period, the Oilers lost 5-3, courtesy of Jakob Chychrun's two goals. Fans expressed their anger on social media.

Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle also contributed a goal and two assists each for the Senators, who have now won two consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stood tall in net for Ottawa, making 33 saves in his second consecutive start, following a 20-save performance in a victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers while Connor McDavid added two. However, despite their offensive efforts, the Oilers couldn't hold onto their lead. Calvin Pickard made 11 saves for Edmonton, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory.

As NHL fans react to the Oilers' squandered lead, questions arise about their ability to maintain momentum in the postseason.

Fans raised questions about the team's defense in the past two games.

Some pointed out the goaltending problems of the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans blamed Evander Kane's absence tonight for the loss.

Tonight's defeat dealt a blow to the fans' optimism for the Oilers' playoff performance.

This loss marks the Edmonton Oilers' second consecutive defeat after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday.

Senators Stun Edmonton Oilers in 5-3 Comeback Win: Chychrun's Clutch Goal Seals Victory

The Oilers took an early lead as Adam Henrique capitalized at 3:49 of the first period, courtesy of a precision pass from Mattias Ekholm. However, the Senators quickly responded on the power play, with Chychrun equalizing at 5:37 off a saucer pass from Batherson.

The second period saw a flurry of goals. Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 2-1 at 1:38 with a powerful one-timer on the man advantage, only for Zach Hyman to extend the lead to 3-1 at 3:34, tapping in a feed from Connor McDavid. Ottawa fought back, with Stutzle narrowing the margin to 3-2 at 4:48.

In a seesaw battle, Batherson knotted the score at 3-3 at 16:30 on another power-play opportunity. The game's turning point came late in the third period when Chychrun rifled home a one-timer at 16:57, giving Ottawa a 4-3 lead. Parker Kelly sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 19:20, securing the 5-3 win for the Senators in an intense game.