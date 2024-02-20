"Most openly corrupt officiating I've ever seen": Vancouver Canucks fans irate with referees after team's 10-7 loss to Minnesota Wild

Vancouver Canucks fans expressed their frustration and disappointment with the referees following the team's 10-7 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The game, characterized by a flurry of goals, saw the Wild stage an impressive comeback in the third period, scoring seven goals to secure the win.

Despite standout performances from J.T. Miller, who notched a hat trick and an assist, and Pius Suter with three assists, the Canucks couldn't withstand Minnesota's offensive onslaught. However, fans were quick to highlight what they perceived as poor officiating throughout the game.

Expand Tweet

Despite the letdown, fans acknowledged the striking gameplay of players from both sides. Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov left impressions with three goals each and six points total, creating new milestones for their squad. Their noteworthy scoring added significantly to the Wild's comeback win.

Fans expressed their frustration on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello added to the Wild's strength by netting a goal and assisting three times each. Their skills amped up Minnesota's offense and irked Canucks supporters.

Minnesota Wild outlasts Vancouver Canucks in goal-filled thriller

The Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild went head-to-head in a goal-scoring frenzy that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Vancouver came out strong, scoring on their first two shots of the game. Ian Cole fired one past a screened Gustavsson at 2:51 of the first period to put the Canucks up 1-0, followed by Miller extending the lead to 2-0 at 13:21 on a rebound.

However, the Wild fought back fiercely. Eriksson Ek managed to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 19:10 of the first period, with a slick deflection off Boldy's pass. Vancouver didn't let up, with Pettersson and Miller adding two more goals in the second period, but the Wild quickly responded.

Boldy, along with Zuccarello, brought the score to 5-3 by the end of the second period. This led to a high-energy third period. The Wild utilized their power plays, tying things up at 5-5 thanks to Kaprizov at 1:23. Shortly after, Eriksson Ek scored a trio of goals, pushing the Wild's lead to 6-5.

Goals from Rossi and Kaprizov grew the lead to 8-5. Nonetheless, the Canucks fought back with Zadorov and Boeser putting points on the board. Despite their effort, the Wild locked in their win with two more goals from Brodin and Kaprizov when the opponents’ net was unattended. This resulted in a thrilling 10-7 win for the Wild in the end.