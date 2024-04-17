"Most undeserving playoff team": NHL fans react as Washington Capitals clinch playoffs and eliminate Penguins, Red Wings and Flyers 

The Washington Capitals secured their place in the NHL playoffs after missing out for a year, sealing the spot with a 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The Capitals clinched the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference after winning four of their last five games.

The victory officially eliminated the other wild card contenders in the Western Conference – the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Flyers – from playoff contention.

Fans took to social media to share their opinion on the Capitals clinching the playoffs.

One fan commented on X:

"Most undeserving playoff team this season. Thank the refs for the win."

Another fan commented:

"Sid the kid is sad tonight, all that work for nothing." Said on the Penguins out of the playoffs.

Here are some more fan reactions to the Capitals clinching the playoffs on X:

"Detroit deserved it more," one fan wrote on X.

"with a -37 goal differential and technically less wins..." another fan wrote.

"Congrats on getting what you wanted I guess," a user wrote.

"Happy for the Caps, upset alert in Round 1!" another user wrote.

"All that to get stomped by the rangers," a fan wrote.

"How much did you pay the flyers to pull their goalie?" another fan wrote.

The Capitals ended the regular season with a 40-31-11 record after an empty net goal from T.J. Oshie sealed the deal against the Flyers.

The Washington Capitals are set to go up against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the first round, starting this weekend.

Washington Capitals win 2-1 over Philadelphia Flyers

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring late in the first period when he deflected a point shot from Dylan McIlrath past Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson.

The Flyers managed to tie in the second period courtesy of Erik Johnson, who got to the front of the net and tipped Egor Zamula's shot from the point past Washington Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren.

The Flyers thought they had opened the scoring earlier in the first period on a shot from Joel Farabee, but the goal was disallowed after the referee lost sight of the puck and blew the play dead.

The game remained deadlocked until the final minutes when Washington's T.J. Oshie scored an empty-net goal with just over three minutes remaining.

The Flyers had pulled Ersson for an extra attacker in a desperate attempt to get the regulation win they needed to stay in playoff contention, but Oshie's clutch goal sealed the 2-1 victory for the Capitals.

Lindgren had a solid outing in net for the Washington Capitals, making 27 saves on 28 shots. Ersson also played well for Philadelphia, stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

