"Most wannabe athlete since Cuba Gooding Jr": Drake and Justin Bieber's appearances at previous All-Star games earn NHL fans' flak

The aftermath of the NHL All-Star weekend has left fans talking about the on-ice action and the conspicuous presence of two Canadian music icons – Drake and Justin Bieber. However, it seems the duo found themselves in the crosshairs of passionate NHL fans, sparking a lively debate on the popular Reddit hockey community r/hockey.

The post in question featured a side-by-side image of Drake and Bieber, both adorned in the jerseys of their respective favorite teams, the Montreal Canadiens for Drake and the Toronto Maple Leafs for Bieber.

"Who did it better?" the post's caption read.

It became a catalyst for fans to express their opinions on the celebrities' allegiance to their teams.

One fan's comment stood out:

"Drake is the most wannabe athlete celebrity since Cuba Gooding Jr. lol."

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan cast doubt on the authenticity of Bieber's appearance, writing:

"There has to be some camera trickery going on with the Matthews one. Beiber isn’t that tiny."

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

A more cynical take on Drake's team allegiance came from a fan who commented:

"Mate, if you think Drake is a fan of any one team you're going to be more disappointed than an appropriately-aged woman with a crush and a backstage pass. Though if you want him you can have him - he might be cursed."

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Amid the banter and criticism, there was also a comment that diverted attention back to the hockey action:

"Rare photo of Matthews looking anything but bored."

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/theknux2 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Justin Bieber steals the show with $160 red polka dot jacket at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Justin Bieber seized the spotlight with a fashion-forward ensemble at Saturday's 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The Grammy-winning pop sensation donned a $160 vibrant red jacket adorned with white polka dots, complemented by a Balenciaga Classic Baseball Cap valued at $450.

Expand Tweet

Crafted from high-quality fabric with a viscose lining, the jacket featured a stand-up collar, rib-knitted cuffs and practical pockets, striking a balance between style and functionality. Beneath the coat, Bieber opted for a casual touch with a grey sweatshirt, paired effortlessly with blue denim and brown shoes.

As the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House, played a role in designing the All-Star Game jerseys.

Upon arrival at the arena, Bieber engaged in light-hearted banter with Team Matthews teammates like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the locker room. Marner, impressed by Bieber's attire, dubbed the red polka dot coat a "winning jacket" in a Maple Leafs video.