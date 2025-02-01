“Move on from Demko; make Lankinen the starter" - Canucks fans disappointed after deflating 5-3 loss to Stars

Vancouver Canucks fans were left feeling deflated after a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

The defeat dropped the Canucks to 23-18-10 on the season, leaving them just a point out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk and Carson Soucy found the back of the net for the Canucks, while Thatcher Demko stopped 11 shots.

Fans took to social media to vent out their frustrations, with one tweeting:

"This is just embarrassing. Move on from Demko. Make Lankinen the starter. Get rid of Juulsen. He isn’t NHL calibre. At all."

Another wrote:

"Not surprised of game result! J.T. Miller being traded surely shocked them hard," on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Make more bizarre firing starting from the top ownership to management and get good culture where the fans may pay tickets.. one good season; owner increases prices; I bet season holders won’t come back," one fan wrote.

"The Canucks were the better team for most of the game. We just couldn’t put in the net when it mattered," another fan wrote.

"We looked good, couldn’t finish. Probably a game where we should have started Lankinen…," a user commented.

"That game is on Tocchet. Why does Demko play after a win but Lankinen doesn’t after 2 wins ? Why is Juulsen in the lineup again ? Why are you pulling the goalie without possession off a face off with 3 min left," another user wrote.

Roope Hintz (two goals) and Jason Robertson (two goals) and Oskar Back scored for Dallas, while Jake Oettinger had 25 saves in the win.

HC Rick Tocchet reflects on Canucks' loss to the Dallas Stars

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was proud of his team's performance despite the loss to the Dallas Stars. He said:

“I was proud of the team, I thought they played really well. It's a good hockey team over there, you know, kept them low amount of shots, you know, especially team won the battle, they got the power play goal and we couldn't get it, but I thought for the most part the guys played hard.”

Tocchet was pleased with the overall effort from his players and believes they can build on this performance as they prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Rogers Arena

